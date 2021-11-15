ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

Palmetto Bowls adds storefront location, partners with Unrivaled Fitness

By Samantha Winn
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 3 days ago
Through social media success and bringing a niche food to Aiken, Palmetto Bowls is expanding with a storefront location.

Partnering with Unrivaled Fitness, located at 126 Dominion Drive, Palmetto Bowls will have a place to call their own.

Palmetto Bowls made their food debut in the Aiken area in June selling the Brazilian acai berry with bananas, coconut shavings, Nutella, peanut butter and more as toppings. Owner Kaitlyn Lawless, who got hooked on the berry bowl after a trip to Destin, Florida, decided to bring a bit of the tropics to the area.

According to Kaitlyn, three months ago she never thought she would have a storefront.

However when Josh Bolen, owner of Unrivaled Fitness called saying he wanted to add Palmetto Bowls to the expansion of his gym, she couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

“It just kind of made sense to do,” Kaitlyn said. “I’ve had a good amount of people coming up to the trailer and are like, ‘You need a storefront so we can get Palmetto Bowls anytime we can, and so it just made sense. I love Josh, I love this gym and I love that we are two small businesses uniting.”

Bolen, whose business started up in 2020, is excited to work alongside Kaitlyn and bring her business to the next level.

“Kaitlyn’s got a great business model with a great product,” Bolen said. “Us being a new gym in Aiken, we were able to start up last year and take on Aiken’s Best Gym, voted on by the Aiken Standard, Aiken’s best personal trainer and Aiken’s best new business, so I kind of wanted to help her do some of that stuff with Palmetto Bowls.”

“We offer a really good product and service, she offers a great product and service. It just seemed like a good team to try and build around with me and her together,” Bolen added.

Kaitlyn’s mother, Debbie Lawless, who has been alongside her during the past several months, is proud of her daughter and the hard work it took to bring the business to life.

“I mean it's just grown more and more into a family, almost like a family business,” Debbie said. “It takes a village of course. It takes all of us to kind of pull it together and work together and the more it grows, the more we spend time together.”

“...Hard work pays off you know and you get out what you put in and I am a firm believer in that,” Debbie said. “I’ve raised Kaitlyn that way and hard work pays off and it's definitely paying off. She's a hard worker. She brought a vision to reality literally overnight.”

Palmetto Bowls hopes to open the storefront location before 2022. A grand opening date has not been announced at this time, where members and nonmembers of the gym can walk in and order bowls.

Kaitlyn is thankful for the community to embrace her small business so quickly.

“The support is honestly what keeps us going,” Kaitlyn said. “Everyone has been so supportive, the community has just been unbelievable. When I look back and I think back to April when I had the idea and to now, it's just insane. But I am very thankful.”

