How you can help in the Nome Park drive-by shooting in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police Department Chief Vanessa Wilson is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a drive-by shooting at Nome Park that sent six teenagers to the hospital .

Wilson said shots were fired out of a car and suspects may have been on foot. She said multiple casings of different calibers were located at the scene.

The suspects are at-large and Wilson is asking for anyone with information, video or photos to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

