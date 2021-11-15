ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

How you can help in the Nome Park drive-by shooting in Aurora

By Colleen Flynn
 3 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Police Department Chief Vanessa Wilson is asking for the public’s help in the investigation of a drive-by shooting at Nome Park that sent six teenagers to the hospital .

Wilson said shots were fired out of a car and suspects may have been on foot. She said multiple casings of different calibers were located at the scene.

Multiple violent crimes reported at Nome Park before Monday’s shooting

The suspects are at-large and Wilson is asking for anyone with information, video or photos to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

