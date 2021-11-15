Oklahoma indigenous tribes to receive $7 million in COVID-19 relief from federal government

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) announced Nov. 10 that more than 473.9 million in Indian Community Block Grant-American Rescue Plan (ICDBG-ARP) grants to 68 Tribal communities across the country. The announcement stated that the funding will aim to deliver “equitable COVID-19 relief to Tribal communities.”

“These funds to Tribes will help protect the health and safety of their communities, particularly low-and moderate-income individuals and families, by expanding access to safe housing, a suitable living environment, and economic opportunities,” explained HUD in a release about the funding.

We have a breakdown of the $7,074,000 going to Oklahoma tribes and what projects will be completed with this funding below.

Cherokee Nation: $3,450,000. The Cherokee Nation will construct 12 one-bedroom homes, nine two-bedroom homes and nine three-bedroom homes.

The Cherokee Nation will construct 12 one-bedroom homes, nine two-bedroom homes and nine three-bedroom homes. Citizen Potawatomi Nation: $754,000. The Citizen Potawatomi Nation will purchase a property with two existing buildings. One building will provide medical care and the other will provide temporary shelter for families impacted by COVID-19.

The Citizen Potawatomi Nation will purchase a property with two existing buildings. One building will provide medical care and the other will provide temporary shelter for families impacted by COVID-19. Delaware Tribe of Indians: $1,035,000. The Delaware Tribe of Indians will rehabilitate up to 100 housing units. This project will include installing new HVAC systems. In addition, it will include rehabilitating five housing units, which will provide temporary shelter for families impacted by COVID-19.

The Delaware Tribe of Indians will rehabilitate up to 100 housing units. This project will include installing new HVAC systems. In addition, it will include rehabilitating five housing units, which will provide temporary shelter for families impacted by COVID-19. Thlopthlocco Tribal Town: $1,035,000. The Thlopthlocco Tribal Town will build a warehouse with a loading dock, commercial kitchen and office space.

The Thlopthlocco Tribal Town will build a warehouse with a loading dock, commercial kitchen and office space. United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians: $800,000. The United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians will build a new warehouse facility, which will store supplies and equipment.

©2021 Cox Media Group