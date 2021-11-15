Nashville notes

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keith Urban will perform on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Thursday. It airs at 12:35 a.m. ET on CBS. Brantley Gilbert will...

Variety

Tyler, the Creator, Måneskin, ‘Fancy Like’ Singer Walker Hayes, Mickey Guyton Join American Music Awards Lineup

The performance lineup for the American Music Awards, airing Nov. 21 on ABC (and streaming the next day on Hulu), continues to take shape as the network announced additional performers. Taking the stage Sunday night will be Italian rock band Måneskin, “Fancy Like” singer Walker Hayes, country’s Mickey Guyton and hip-hop artist Tyler, the Creator (pictured); Diplo is set to DJ at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. They join previously announce performers Bad Bunny, Tainy and Julieta Venegas, BTS with Megan Thee Stallion (making the world television premiere of the “Butter” remix), Olivia Rodrigo, Carrie Underwood with Jason Aldean, Kane...
Whiskey Riff

Adele & Chris Stapleton Drop “Easy On Me” Collaboration – And They’re Sending It To Country Radio

Get ready to see Adele climbing up the country charts – with some help from Chris Stapleton. The powerhouse duo released their duet version of Adele’s hit, “Easy On Me,” and it’s immediately being sent to country radio. The collab with Stapleton is from the deluxe version of Adele’s new album, 30, which just dropped. (For now the deluxe version is only available at Target). Adele’s solo version of the song is currently sitting at the top of the Billboard […] The post Adele & Chris Stapleton Drop “Easy On Me” Collaboration – And They’re Sending It To Country Radio first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Wide Open Country

CMA Awards Snubbed Three of the Genre's Top Stars

There's reason to be cheerful about the nominees in multiple categories for the 55th annual CMA Awards. The September announcement proved that the Country Music Association remains behind outside-the-box Nashville stars Chris Stapleton and Brothers Osborne and recognizes the sustained excellence of Gabby Barrett, Carly Pearce, Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and others beyond the genre's awards show regulars.
KICKS 105

Reba McEntire Looks Back on THAT CMA Awards Red Dress

In 1993, Reba McEntire shocked the CMA Awards audience when she stepped onstage to perform. The country icon was wearing a long red-velvet gown with a (to put it mildly) plunging neckline, accentuated by some well-placed sparkles -- an outfit that, nearly 30 years later, is still talked about often as part of CMA Awards history.
CBS Baltimore

Rising Singer From Southern Maryland Sam Grow To Perform At The Grand Ole Opry

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rising country singer from Mechanicsville, Maryland is to make his debut on one of country music’s most famous stages — The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. “The opry I think for any country artist is basically like the super bowl,” said the singer, Sam Grow. On Nov. 27, Grow is performing at the historic venue during its Saturday Night Opry show when both new talent and country star legends come together for a weekly performance. For Grow, it is a dream come true. “My dad took me down when I was 14 years old and the first thing he drove...
williamsonherald.com

Nashville Ballet to return with 'Nashville's Nutcracker' in December

Following 19 months of virtual and outdoor performances, Nashville Ballet is set to make its highly anticipated return to the theater this December with “Nashville’s Nutcracker.”. Running at TPAC Dec. 15-24, this will be the Company’s first live indoor performance since February of 2020. “As a dancer, there is no...
