Nashville notes

Get ready to see Adele climbing up the country charts – with some help from Chris Stapleton. The powerhouse duo released their duet version of Adele's hit, "Easy On Me," and it's immediately being sent to country radio. The collab with Stapleton is from the deluxe version of Adele's new album, 30, which just dropped. (For now the deluxe version is only available at Target). Adele's solo version of the song is currently sitting at the top of the Billboard […]

MUSIC ・ 2 HOURS AGO