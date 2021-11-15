ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Attorney General: St John Ascension “playing games” to avoid obeying restraining order

By Russell Mills
 3 days ago
COVID-19 in Oklahoma (Russell Mills)

TULSA — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor says despite a restraining order preventing a large hospital system which does business in Oklahoma from firing employees for refusing to comply with mandatory vaccination against COVID-19, the employer is simply gaming the system by just refusing to schedule the affected employees.

“They are playing games, in my opinion, disrespecting the temporary restraining order that was entered in court on Friday,” O’Connor told KRMG Monday afternoon. “So today we’ve had people, St. John employees, say that even though they weren’t technically suspended, they’ve been removed from the schedule.”

He said Ascension, which is based in St. Louis, is “playing games with paychecks of these employees in order to bully them into getting this deal, and in my opinion, they should obey the temporary restraining order and see what the court says about these religious exemptions that people are claiming.”

U.S. overdose rates on the rise, national data says

TULSA, Okla. — The National Center for Health Statistics recently released information regarding the country’s drug overdose death count. Over a 12-month period, deaths topped 100,000 — a record number count. Chair of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Oklahoma State University’s Center for Health Sciences, Jason Beaman, said Oklahoma has...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

City marks 600th citizen naturalized in Tulsa

The City of Tulsa hosted its final naturalization ceremony of 2021 Thursday. Twenty people from 13 countries became U.S. citizens. These individuals came from Burma, Ethiopia, India, Laos, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Russia, United Kingdom, and Vietnam. The event marked the city surpassing the 600th person to be...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Rittenhouse jury to return for 4th day of deliberations

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — The jury at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial was to return Friday for a fourth day of deliberations, after a quiet day behind closed doors that ended with one juror asking if she could take home the jury instructions. Thursday's court session was notable largely for...
KENOSHA, WI
KRMG

Police: Shooting at northern Virginia mall leaves 1 wounded

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — (AP) — One person was shot at a northern Virginia mall Thursday afternoon, but police said afterward that there was no active threat to the public. Prince William County police tweeted that the shooting occurred at Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, an outer Virginia suburb of the nation's capital.
VIRGINIA STATE
Tulsa, OK
