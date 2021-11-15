ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

NC House Democrats Adcock, Hunt aim to switch to Senate

SFGate
 3 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A pair of North Carolina House Democrats announced on Monday they would seek seats in the state Senate in 2022. Rep. Gale Adcock of Cary, the No. 2 Democrat in the chamber, said she'll run...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecharlotteweekly.com

Hunt seeks N.C. Senate seat

CHARLOTTE – Rachel Hunt is running for N.C. Senate District 41 in 2022 after serving two terms in the N.C. House. The N.C. General Assembly has redrawn District 41. It includes Mint Hill, Matthews and south Charlotte. “By announcing my candidacy to the North Carolina Senate, I want you to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
neusenews.com

Jim Perry seeks re-election to NC Senate

Kinston, N.C. – Lenoir County was recently joined with Craven and Beaufort counties during the Senate Redistricting process. Previously, Lenoir and Wayne have been grouped together. When asked about the new county grouping for his senate district, Perry replied, “All Senate seats belong to the people, not individual lawmakers, regardless...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WNCT

NC’s plan to draw maps for House seats draws ire from Democrats, other groups

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – North Carolina Republicans are well-positioned to pick up at least two House seats in next year’s election — but it’s not because the state is getting redder. The state remains a perennial battleground, closely split between Democrats and Republicans in elections. In the last presidential race, Republican Donald Trump won by […]
POLITICS
FOX8 News

Mark Walker fielding calls about dropping NC Senate bid, running for House

Former Rep. Mark Walker (R-N.C.) has fielded phone calls from GOP officials in North Carolina and Washington urging him to drop his Senate bid and return to the House.  Walker confirmed the calls in an interview with the Carolina Journal, though he said that he is still currently running for the GOP nomination to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) […]
POLITICS
Denton Record-Chronicle

House Democrats hunt for votes to pass Biden’s domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — House Democrats struggled on Thursday to line up the votes needed to push through a $1.85 trillion social safety net, climate and tax bill, as moderate Democrats, spooked by Tuesday’s electoral drubbing, raised concerns about the cost and details of the rapidly evolving plan. Speaker Nancy Pelosi of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wiley Nickel
Person
Jim Hunt
CBS Pittsburgh

Sen. Bob Casey Predicts Neighboring Sen. Joe Manchin Will Be On Board To Pass Build Back Better Plan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey says now that the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill is law, Congress needs to pass the president’s Build Back Better plan. In an interview on Tuesday with KDKA political editor Jon Delano, Casey said he’s confident that all fifty Democrats, including Joe Manchin of West Virginia, will join together to pass the bill. While Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants the House to pass the Build Back Better plan this week, Pennsylvania’s senior senator says it will take longer in the Senate. But in the end, Casey expects his colleagues, including Manchin, to be on board. The new infrastructure law...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Democrats#Legislature#State Senate#Nc House#Ap#Democratic#Cary Council#U S Senate#Republican
SFGate

Hundreds expected at funeral for late Sen. Hugh Leatherman

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Hundreds are expected to gather Friday for the funeral of state Sen. Hugh Leatherman, long South Carolina’s oldest and most powerful state lawmaker who died this month at age 90. Leatherman’s family will host a reception immediately after an afternoon service on the grounds of the...
FLORENCE, SC
Florida Phoenix

House GOP rolls over Democrats to advance DeSantis’ turf war with Biden

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The Florida Legislature is on track to wind up its special session on COVID vaccine mandates, and deliver a political win to Gov. Ron DeSantis, as soon as Wednesday after House Republicans blocked Democratic efforts to adjust the governor’s priorities. Dozens of amendments to the four bills sought by the governor fell Tuesday either to […] The post House GOP rolls over Democrats to advance DeSantis’ turf war with Biden appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Senate candidate McCloskey shows support for Rittenhouse

Republican Mark McCloskey a candidate for the U.S. Senate in Missouri was photographed Tuesday outside the Wisconsin courthouse where Kyle Rittenhouse was on trial for murder with two people flashing a sign associated with white supremacists.McCloskey and his wife, Patricia, were both in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Monday and Tuesday to show support for Rittenhouse. The McCloskeys gained national attention after they waved guns at racial injustice protesters who were marching in their gated St. Louis subdivision last summer.They were among a group of people outside the courthouse, some in support of Rittenhouse and others opposed, who began...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
neusenews.com

Redistricting changes local NC House and Senate districts

The redistricting process for North Carolina legislative districts is now complete, with new maps for the NC House and NC Senate gaining approval last week in Raleigh. Those new maps changed the shape of the 12th House District, containing Lenoir County and moved Lenoir County from the 7th Senate District to the 3rd Senate District, beginning in 2022.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy