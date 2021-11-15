Working Dogs Learn New Tricks Searching for Ticks

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Humane Society of Valdosta is helping rescue animals find their forever homes. Five dogs are a part of the “Hamilton Hounds New Leash of Life” program. Each dog is getting trained by prison handlers and the humane society on how to follow directions. Lead dog...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've all had discipline issues with our dogs from time to time but a few lessons from this woman and you'll have your dog in the palm of your hand. Megan Blake is a professional dog trainer with a heart as big as her talents. She's giving introductory lessons for free at LeBauer Park on Sundays.
If there’s one demographic that has benefited from people being stuck at home during Covid lockdowns, it would be dogs. Having their humans around 24/7 meant more belly rubs, more table scraps, and more attention. Of course, for many dogs, especially those who found their homes during quarantine, this has led to attachment issues as their human counterparts have begin to return to work and school.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Knoxville groups are able to help give more shelter animals a second chance after being selected by the Grey Muzzle Organization to receive a grant. Young-Williams Animal Center’s Pet Resource and Knoxville-Knox County Council on Aging’s Knox PAWS program were among the 77 animal welfare groups to receive funding.
A Colorado elk had to have its antlers removed after they became stuck in a children’s swing. Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers responded to a report on Saturday that a young bull elk was wandering around, entangled in a swing, the agency said in a Tweet. Wildlife officials were able...
One of the United States’ most endangered animals was found making a new home inside a Colorado garage.The black-footed ferret popped its head out between a planting pot and garden hose in the Pueblo West home a short distance from a nearby colony of the extremely rare mammals. More than 120 black-footed ferrets have been released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) on the Walker Ranch since 2013 as part of a conservation program to restore the mammal’s population in North America.Black-footed ferrets were twice thought to be extinct before a small population of eight were found in Wyoming...
The group Working Dogs of North Central Wisconsin, recently donated $300 from a UKC Nosework Trail fundraiser and a DVD of what they do to the Lincoln County Humane Society (LCHS). Pictured are Rose Gotting and Ester Van Langen from the group and Liz from LCHS!
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Bay Area animal rescue organization is encouraging dog lovers this month to adopt a four-legged friend who may be getting a little long in the tooth. San Francisco-based Muttville Senior Dog Rescue says their mission is to change the way the world thinks about...
Improving your dog’s well-being through things like bodywork, diet, and quality time enhances her learning ability – and her quality of life!. Do you have the power to enhance your dog’s learning ability?. The short answer is “yes”!. While some breeds such as border collies and German shepherds have a...
So a couple of my friends are taking a much-deserved girls trip to beautiful Cody Wyoming. They were cool (and smart) enough to invite me, but I couldn't make this trip. Next time ladies!. As they are driving through our BEAUTIFUL state they came across a herd of elk just...
ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - Yet another video filmed in Colorado serves as a reminder to use common sense when you’re around wildlife. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is continually warning people to avoid conflict with wild animals, especially animals that pose a danger to people and pets. Click here for more tips and advice from the wildlife agency.
When you check into a hotel for leisure, you expect (at the very least) a good night's sleep. After all, you might be on vacation and away from the challenges of work life, or even from the noise associated with your home environment. And if you're visiting a hotel for work, you truly need a good night's sleep: Maybe you're making a major presentation in the morning or you're going to be expected to come up with big ideas during an important day of meetings. Regardless, you want that night of sleep in a hotel bed to offer quality shuteye all night long. In order to make it count, here's what experts say you should always make sure to do before you hit the hay in a hotel room.
A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
WALKER, Mich. — Some deer in West Michigan are ending up in unusual places and in unusual circumstances this deer hunting season. From Rudolph who couldn't wait for Christmas to another deer who couldn't get rid of Halloween, it seems deer are running "a-buck." A buck crashed into a new...
No, Santa Claus won't be riding on this icy celestial rock, but he may see it while flying with his reindeer on Christmas Eve. Comet Leonard was discovered by its namesake, Astronomer Greg Leonard less than a year ago, on January 3, 2021, at the Mount Lemmon Observatory in Arizona.
Ah, the glamours of pet parenthood. Poop bags, potty training, and all that fun stuff — but what about when your fur baby is battling a bout of constipation? If it doesn’t seem to resolve itself after a few days, you may want to step in and help your four-legged friend get things moving regularly again.
You decided to go big or go home during your last sweat session and now you're seriously hurting. So, to deal with sore muscles, you grab an ice pack, pop an Advil and you're good to go, right? Not so fast. It turns out, a lot of popular workout recovery methods aren't all they're cracked up to be.
Comments / 0