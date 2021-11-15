ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Roche ranked as one of the top three most sustainable healthcare companies in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth year running

roche.com
 5 days ago

The ranking acknowledges Roche’s commitment to sustainability as an integral part of its business strategy. Roche performed particularly well in Operational Eco-Efficiency, Environmental and Social Reporting. Basel, 15 November 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) has again been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in...

www.roche.com

Comments / 0

Related
smarteranalyst.com

TD Named On Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

“Across TD’s global footprint, our colleagues are mobilized around our collective purpose to enrich the lives of our customers, colleagues and communities. Our inclusion on the DJSI World Index for the eighth consecutive year reflects our Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) commitment and the actions we are taking today to help build a more inclusive and sustainable future for all,” said Norie Campbell, Group Head and General Counsel, TD Bank Group.
ENVIRONMENT
roche.com

European Commission approves Roche’s Gavreto (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with RET fusion-positive advanced non-small cell lung cancer

Gavreto is the first and only precision medicine approved in the EU for first-line treatment of people with RET fusion-positive advanced NSCLC. Conditional approval is based on results from the phase I/II ARROW study, in which Gavreto led to durable responses in people with RET fusion-positive advanced NSCLC. Basel, 19...
CANCER
raleighnews.net

LANXESS again with leading positions in Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI/PNN): LANXESS once again convinces in terms of sustainability: The specialty chemicals company placed first in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Europe in the "Chemicals" category, scoring 87 out of 100 points. In the DJSI World, LANXESS came in second place. The Group achieved...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Care#Healthcare Companies#Biotech Company#Thirteenth#Rog#Otcqx#Rhhby#Pharmaceuticals#Djsi
roche.com

Roche launches cobas 5800, a new molecular diagnostics system to expand access to testing and improve patient care

Infectious diseases, such as those infections transmitted via respiratory, sexually and transplant, are becoming increasingly difficult to manage and represent an ever-growing medical need for millions of patients worldwide. Access to accurate and reliable diagnostic tests help clinicians improve patient care, limit healthcare spending and contribute to protecting public health.
HEALTH
nowdecatur.com

Caterpillar named to the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

November 18, 2021 – Caterpillar Inc. has been named to the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), including the World and North America indices. This marks the 22nd time Caterpillar has been included in the DJSI. The annual DJSI process evaluates numerous corporate economic, environmental and social performance factors. Some...
BUSINESS
Electronic Engineering Times

ASE Leads Semiconductor Industry on the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

The DJSI achievement is a firm recognition of ASE's outstanding performance in sustainability in tandem with growth and innovation. ASE Technology Holding Co. Ltd has achieved the best overall performance on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) – Semiconductors and Semiconductor Equipment Industry Group for the sixth consecutive year. The DJSI achievement is a firm recognition of ASE’s outstanding performance in sustainability in tandem with growth and innovation in a competitive global industry.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
beckershospitalreview.com

Payers earn Dow Jones sustainability recognition

UnitedHealth Group and Cigna have received recognition by the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, which evaluate companies' stock performances based on environmental and social criteria. UnitedHealth ranked second on the list of global constituents behind Microsoft, according to the payer, marking the 23rd time it has been represented on the...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Canopy Growth names interim CFO and launches search for two key executives

Canopy Growth Corp. on Friday named Judy Hong as interim chief financial officer and Tara Rozalowsky as interim chief product officer and launched an external search for both roles. Mike Lee, executive vice president and CFO and chief product officer Rade Kovacevic will depart the company on Dec. 31. "These decisions reflect management and the board's vision for building a best-in-class organization that is well-positioned to deliver long-term growth and shareholder value," Canopy Growth CEO David Klein said. Hong joined Canopy Growth in 2019 as vice president of investor relations. Rozalowsky has held the role of vice president of beverage and edibles at the company. Shares of Canopy Growth rose 1.5% in pre-market trades. The stock is down 50% so far this year.
BUSINESS
cfainstitute.org

Growth in Sustainable Indices Proves Sustainable

Sustainable investing is very much on the minds of investors across the globe. That’s the key takeaway from the Index Industry Association (IIA)’s fifth annual survey of global independent index providers. By measuring the number of indices around the world from across asset classes, geographies, and categories, the annual IIA...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.30% higher to $162.89 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.14% to 4,697.96 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.75% to 35,601.98. Johnson & Johnson closed $17.03 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Bitcoin Mining Company Says It's Committed to Sustainability

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. It’s estimated that the power required to mine just one Bitcoin (BTC) tops 1,500 kilowatt-hours (kWh). That is more than the average U.S. home uses in 53 days. In fact, the global Bitcoin network consumes 100 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity a year. That is as much as the country of Sweden. With this in mind, many people are concerned about the environmental impact Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies like Ether (ETH) and Dogecoin (DOGE) have on the environment.
ECONOMY
Travel Weekly

Tui developing ‘most ambitious’ sustainability strategy

Tui is working on a new group sustainability strategy which it says will be its “most ambitious yet”, according to northern region managing director Andrew Flintham. Identifying sustainability as a key trend in a talk about the future of travel, he said: “In recent weeks and months, we’ve seen travel brands talk about their sustainability approaches. This is nothing new for us at Tui. We’ve been looking at this for over 30 years. It’s been a key focus of ours and remains so.
INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

7 Penny Stocks With the Potential to 10X in 2022

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on Nov. 19, 2021, to bring you the latest available information. While never entirely out of fashion, penny stocks are drawing new-found attention from retail investors. One reason for this interest is that many new traders see the penny stock market as a way of turning a small investment into a big payout. Another reason is that, despite their volatility, penny stocks may seem like a safer alternative to cryptocurrencies.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy