Roche ranked as one of the top three most sustainable healthcare companies in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the thirteenth year running
The ranking acknowledges Roche’s commitment to sustainability as an integral part of its business strategy. Roche performed particularly well in Operational Eco-Efficiency, Environmental and Social Reporting. Basel, 15 November 2021 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) has again been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in...www.roche.com
