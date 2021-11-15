ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whata-Traffic Jam: First Whataburger In Missouri Opens And People Show Up In Droves

LEE’S SUMMIT, Missouri (CBSDFW.COM) – The first Whataburger in Missouri just opened and apparently, Missourians are well aware of what Texans have known for decades.

It’s quite popular.

There were lines so long to get into the restaurant parking lot in the Kansas City suburb of Lee’s Summit, the Missouri Department of Transportation tweeted about it.

MoDOT asked everyone to be cautious and courteous while they waited to get to the restaurant and place their first order.

Whataburger made sure its Twitter followers knew what was happening Monday morning.

