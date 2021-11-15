DART Launches Three-Year On-Demand Service for Joppa Community Residents

We all crave community at the moment, an opportunity to visit regularly with friends and family in person. This need to connect is especially true at senior living communities, where our citizens have experienced isolation for well over a year. Long before the pandemic, US military officers understood the significance of community, that interdependence and unique trust that forms a supportive foundation and ultimately saves lives. The Army Residence Community (ARC) was founded to support and celebrate these bonds, providing retired or honorably discharged officers from all military branches with a campus to call home among fellow veterans. The ARC now welcomes retired federal employees of GS-14 and above status.
