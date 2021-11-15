Harry Styles reveals gender-neutral beauty brand Pleasing

Press Association

"It’s starting with nail polish, because that was kind of the birth of what it was for," Styles told writer Lynette Nylander. "Me seeing a color on a flower or a wallpaper or something and thinking, ‘Oh, I wanna put that on my nails.’ It was a fun little project, but during the pandemic, and when we eventually named it Pleasing, it felt like it was so much more than nail polish."

The former One Direction star continued: "I’ve always found that the moments in my life which have brought me the most joy are the small ones, whether it be, you know, the end of the night under the stars or a bite of food, or sitting with your friends thinking, ‘Oh, I’m never gonna forget this.’ It’s always those moments that I find have the longest-lasting effect on me, in terms of sparking something wonderful in me. I really think that the essence of Pleasing is finding those little moments of joy and showing them to people."

Pleasing currently has its first products up for pre-order. Perfect Pearl nail polish is listed at $20, the Pleasing Pen at $30 and Pearlescent Illuminating Serum at $35. See more below.