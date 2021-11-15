ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Maine Community College offers virtual welding lab

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Southern Maine Community College has created a new virtual welding lab at its campus in Brunswick.

The lab allows students to practice their skills using 10 welding simulation machines.

Students wear a virtual reality headset to simulate realistic welding scenarios.

Officials said it is geared to operate like a video game.

“It really is just a phenomenal tool, and it speeds up the learning process. Less error, less waste, more confident student. Confident worker does better on the job,” SMCC Dean of Workforce Jim Witten said.

The simulation machines save on costs because students are not wasting raw materials when first learning how to weld.

The students can also grade their performance and replay them for instructors.

