Apollo abandons plan to hire star financier as vice-chair

By Mark Vandevelde
Financial Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApollo Global Management said it had been forced to abandon its plan to hire former TIAA boss Roger Ferguson as its vice-chair, after the veteran investment executive revealed commitments to his former employer that barred him from taking up the position. The reversal, disclosed on Monday, is a blow...

www.ft.com

Comments / 0

