Surfin' Santa at Seaport Village

Santa and the Grinch ™ are Coming to CityPlace Doral for the New Holiday Magic Village Experience. Celebrate the holiday season with Santa and the Grinch™ at CityPlace Doral! Santa is jolly to announce that Cherry Hill Programs (CHP), the industry leader in experiential photography that operates hundreds of holiday photo experiences across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, will launch the exclusive Holiday Magic Village experience at CityPlace Doral this season. Operated directly by CHP, Holiday Magic Village is the guests’ one-stop-shop for the ultimate holiday photo experience. Under the same roof at CityPlace Doral, families will have access to photos with Santa Claus in Santa’s Workshop and The Grinch’s Grotto™ with The Grinch™ ©Dr. Seuss.

DORAL, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO