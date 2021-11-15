ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Surfin' Santa at Seaport Village

By NBC San Diego
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurfin’ Santa will ditch his red suit and reindeer to spread his holiday...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Santa's Village Welcomes a Festive Fleet of Airstreams

SkyPark Camp + RV Resort; Airstreams are available for booking, and RVs are welcome (traditional sites for tents are available, too) The "vintage Airstream resort" is located a short stroll from SkyPark at Santa's Village, near Lake Arrowhead. The glamping getaway features updated touches to the vintage trailers, including DreamCloud...
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
coronadonewsca.com

Breakfast With Santa ...

Recreation and Golf Services is inviting you to our special Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 11. This family event begins at 9 a.m. in the Nautilus banquet room at the Coronado Community Center. Families can enjoy a breakfast buffet prepared by the talented chefs of Feast and Fareway this holiday season before seeing Santa. Menu includes a french toast station, scrambled eggs, crispy hot bacon, fresh fruit kabobs, juice, coffee and tea. Children will create holiday crafts, have an opportunity to spin a prize wheel, enjoy a visit from Santa and his helpers plus more! Bring your camera to capture your little ones with Santa.
CORONADO, CA
Secret LA

Santa’s Village In Lake Arrowhead Is A True Holiday Dream

Santa’s SoCal hood is a magical, alpine adventure!. Around 65 years ago, the Big Guy in the red suit set up camp in Lake Arrowhead and turned it into a Christmas wonderland complete with gingerbread homes, giant candy canes, a grand old sleigh, a gleaming tree and faux alpine dwellings. Fittingly, the charming Yuletide land was named Santa’s Village. With the Nice List continually growing, it has since expanded and is now known as SkyPark at Santa’s Village.
LAKE ARROWHEAD, CA
reportertoday.com

Brunch With Santa

Come join the Newman YMCA family as we ring in the holiday season with the return of BRUNCH WITH SANTA! Come soak up all that festive cheer on Dec. 11, 2021 with two seatings of brunch with "good ole Saint Nick" himself! Food, fun, and much, much more!. First seating...
SEEKONK, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seaport Village#Entertainment#Reindeer#Pier
soulofmiami.org

Santa and the Grinch ™ are Coming to CityPlace Doral for the New Holiday Magic Village Experience 11/18/21

Santa and the Grinch ™ are Coming to CityPlace Doral for the New Holiday Magic Village Experience. Celebrate the holiday season with Santa and the Grinch™ at CityPlace Doral! Santa is jolly to announce that Cherry Hill Programs (CHP), the industry leader in experiential photography that operates hundreds of holiday photo experiences across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico, will launch the exclusive Holiday Magic Village experience at CityPlace Doral this season. Operated directly by CHP, Holiday Magic Village is the guests’ one-stop-shop for the ultimate holiday photo experience. Under the same roof at CityPlace Doral, families will have access to photos with Santa Claus in Santa’s Workshop and The Grinch’s Grotto™ with The Grinch™ ©Dr. Seuss.
DORAL, FL
KTLA

Experience holiday fun, festivities at SkyPark at Santa’s Village

Those looking for a winter wonderland getaway to get into the holiday spirit can head over to SkyPark at Santa’s Village, which recently revealed its yuletide festivities for this holiday season. The historic San Bernardino County-based theme park, which opened in 1955, is open year-round but the holidays mark a special time. This year, Santa’s […]
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
NBC Los Angeles

Spend a ‘Nostalgic Christmas' at SkyPark at Santa's Village

$69 for a day pass (age 13 and older), $59 seniors 60-74, $59 children ages 4 to 12, complimentary admission for guests ages 75+ and age 3 and under. We appreciate that there are a lot of map apps out there, and complex charting programs, and the sorts of guides that delve deeply into every destination, looking at a host of elements that traditional travel books miss.
LIFESTYLE
websterontheweb.com

The holidays in Webster Village: beer, shopping, Santa and a parade!

It’s getting cold out, but the holiday season in Webster is heating up, with a cool NEW event and some great improvements on an old favorite. For starters, the village’s brand new “Hops and Stops” beer tasting event invites participants to not only enjoy some great craft brews, while also visiting many of our small businesses for some early Christmas shopping.
WEBSTER, NY
eatstayplaybeaufort.com

Lowcountry Santa

Join the Junior Service League of Beaufort for our Lowcountry Santa event in partnership with the Port Royal Community Beer Garden. Lowcountry Santa will be held on December 4, 2021 from 11-4pm. This event is free to the public and will include: a 50/50 raffle, food trucks, music, Osborne Books, and an appearance from Santa between 11-2pm!
MUSIC
cbslocal.com

SANTA!!!!!!!!!

Ashley Williams is at the Roseville Galleria and she's with a bearded man in a red suit! Santa is back! See how your kiddos can go and see him starting today!
CELEBRITIES
islandfreepress.org

10th Annual Surfin’ Turkey 5K is coming to Hatteras village on Nov. 25

After going virtual in 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the annual Surfin’ Turkey 5K is returning to the streets of Hatteras village as a fun and community-oriented way to kick start the Thanksgiving Holiday. The Surfin’ Turkey 5K is one of the main fundraising events hosted by the Hatteras...
FESTIVAL
cityoflavista.org

Letters to Santa

Santa’s got his list. Send him yours. Have you been good this year? Tell it to the Big Man himself!. Write a Christmas letter to Santa this holiday season and send it off to the North Pole! You can ask Santa questions, tell him a story, draw him a picture—and don’t forget to tell him what you want for Christmas!
LA VISTA, NE
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

South Park waterfalls flow again thanks to $1.2 million restoration

For more than 50 years, a waterfall feature designed by renowned landscape architect Paul Riis was buried beneath pounds of soil in Allegheny County’s South Park. On Wednesday, the South Park Cascades officially saw the light of day. At a ribbon cutting ceremony, county Executive Rich Fitzgerald stood among a...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
parentmap.com

10 Hottest Christmas Toys for 2021

If you feel like the holidays arrived faster than usual this year, you’re not alone. With early Black Friday deals and worries about supply chains, shopping early seems to be the norm. We’ve rounded up some of the most popular toys for this holiday season, but don’t wait too long to buy: From magical cauldrons to mesmerizing puzzle boxes, this year’s hottest toys are selling fast.
SHOPPING
The Independent

America’s rarest mammal found living in man’s garage

One of the United States’ most endangered animals was found making a new home inside a Colorado garage.The black-footed ferret popped its head out between a planting pot and garden hose in the Pueblo West home a short distance from a nearby colony of the extremely rare mammals. More than 120 black-footed ferrets have been released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) on the Walker Ranch since 2013 as part of a conservation program to restore the mammal’s population in North America.Black-footed ferrets were twice thought to be extinct before a small population of eight were found in Wyoming...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Family who covered their home in Christmas lights for over 20 years have festive display banned by council over 'slippery grass' health and safety fears

A family has been banned from putting up Christmas lights on their own home after a housing officer warned them over health and safety fears about 'slippery grass'. For over 20 years, Roger Clifford has put on a glowing display in the village of Feock, Cornwall that has brought festive cheer to visitors from across the country who have come to visit.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy