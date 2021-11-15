Surfin' Santa at Seaport Village

Recreation and Golf Services is inviting you to our special Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 11. This family event begins at 9 a.m. in the Nautilus banquet room at the Coronado Community Center. Families can enjoy a breakfast buffet prepared by the talented chefs of Feast and Fareway this holiday season before seeing Santa. Menu includes a french toast station, scrambled eggs, crispy hot bacon, fresh fruit kabobs, juice, coffee and tea. Children will create holiday crafts, have an opportunity to spin a prize wheel, enjoy a visit from Santa and his helpers plus more! Bring your camera to capture your little ones with Santa.
