Italy again head to WCup playoffs as Switzerland wins group

By DANIELLA MATAR ~ Associated Press
 3 days ago

European champion Italy will again have to go through the playoffs as it bids to qualify for next year's World Cup. Four years on from Italy's darkest moment, it could be about to happen again for the Azzurri. Italy was held to 0-0 at Northern Ireland in its final...

vavel.com

Italy vs Switzerland LIVE: Result Updates (1-1)

Jorginho's shot after Emerson's pass and the ball crashed into an opponent, the rebound was left for Chiesa who did not hesitate to shoot, but the Swiss goalkeeper's reaction was phenomenal to prevent the equalizer. 4:03 PMan hour ago. 15' SWITZERLAND HAD IT!. Great shot by Okafor with his left...
SOCCER
soccertimes.com

Italy vs Switzerland Preview, prediction and odds

Prediction and odds for the game: Italy (8/13) vs Switzerland (9/2) On Friday night, Italy and Switzerland meet at the Stadio Olimpico in what is a massive game in European qualification for next years World Cup. Italy. The Azzurri are currently top of the group, but only lead the second-place...
SOCCER
semoball.com

Italy stumbles into playoffs again in World Cup qualifying

Italy will have to go through the playoffs once again in its bid to reach the World Cup. Italy is facing another detour to get to a World Cup final. The playoffs beckon for the Azzurri -- just like four years ago -- after stumbling to 0-0 at Northern Ireland on Monday, plunging the recently crowned European champion to a second-place finish behind Switzerland in their qualifying group.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Italy coach Mancini happy with team confidence for Switzerland clash

Italy coach Roberto Mancini says they face Switzerland in their World Cup qualifier with confidence. Italy and Switzerland are the Group C leaders, but the Azzurri have a better goal difference. Mancini said, "The lads are calm and focused, they know we must be at our best to win tomorrow,"...
SOCCER
Derrick

Salzburg forward Okafor gets Switzerland call for Italy game

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Salzburg forward Noah Okafor was rewarded for goals in the Champions League with a place in Switzerland’s squad on Friday for World Cup qualifiers including a key game at Italy. Italy leads Switzerland on the goal difference tiebreaker in European qualifying Group C before playing their...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

Juventus defender Bonucci urges Italy calm ahead of Switzerland clash

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci concedes tonight's World Cup qualifier for Italy is huge. Italy meet Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome with the two teams leading their group level on points. “The experience of 2017 remains within us, like all the positive of negative experiences," Bonucci said at his...
UEFA
World Soccer Talk

Italy eye return to World Cup as Switzerland come to town

Milan (AFP) – Italy head into Friday’s crunch visit of Switzerland with their World Cup hopes still in the balance, as the newly-crowned European champions aim to definitively banish the ghosts of their disastrous 2018 qualifying campaign. Still on a high from triumph at Euro 2020, Italy lead Group C...
SOCCER
semoball.com

Kane powers England toward WCup; Jorginho miss costs Italy

LONDON (AP) -- As Harry Kane's hat trick powered England toward the World Cup, Jorginho's penalty miss delayed Italy's qualification bid. Four months after Italy beat England in the European Championship final, it was a night of contrasting fortunes in the penultimate round of World Cup qualifying in Europe for the teams on Friday.
FIFA
AFP

Kane fires England to brink of Qatar, Italy held by Switzerland

Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England romped towards the 2022 World Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of Albania, but Italy still have work to do to reach Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland. England still need a point to mathematically qualify when they visit San Marino on Monday, but boast a three-point lead and six-goal advantage on goal difference over Poland, who sealed at least a playoff place with a 4-1 win over 10-man Andorra. The Three Lions can look ahead to Qatar with confidence as they bounced back to form at Wembley in style with all the goals coming before half-time. "The first half was fantastic, as well as we've played for a long time," said England boss Gareth Southgate.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Italy coach Mancini insists Switzerland draw no setback

Italy coach Roberto Mancini insists their 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Switzerland is no setback. The Azzurri drew 1-1 with Switzerland at the Olimpico on Friday, when former Udinese full-back Silvan Widmer scored the opening goal for the guests. Giovanni Di Lorenzo equalised before half-time, while Jorginho missed a penalty in stoppages for Italy, who now need a win against Northern Ireland.
SOCCER
Derrick

Italy and Switzerland still level on points after 1-1 draw

ROME (AP) — Another missed penalty from Ballon d'Or candidate Jorginho means European champion Italy still has some work to do in order to qualify for the World Cup. A 1-1 draw with visiting Switzerland on Friday kept Italy atop Group C entering the final round of qualifiers — but only on goal difference.
UEFA
kfgo.com

Soccer-Barella, Belotti in contention for Italy showdown with Switzerland

ROME (Reuters) – Italy coach Roberto Mancini says midfielder Nicolo Barella and striker Andrea Belotti should be available for Friday’s World Cup qualifier at home to Switzerland, boosting the European champions after losing key personnel to injury. Italy top Group C with two games left but are locked on 16...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

(Video) Jorginho blasts Italy penalty skyward vs. Switzerland

Chelsea midfielder and 2021 Ballon d’Or nominee Joringho has failed to give Italy the lead during their latest World Cup qualifying match against Switzerland, on Friday night. The usually reliable playmaker was gifted the perfect opportunity to fire Gli Azzurri into a 2-1 lead during Friday’s latest round of qualifying...
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated

Italy Drops Into World Cup Qualifying Playoff Round Four Months After Winning Euros

Italy was dealt a major blow to its World Cup qualifying hopes just four months after being crowned European champion. Northern Ireland held Italy to a scoreless draw, while Switzerland beat Bulgaria 4–0 in a simultaneous group finale to leapfrog the Azzurri for a first-place group finish and ensure that Italy will have to earn its place at the 2022 World Cup the hard way: a perilous, new playoff format that features two single-elimination games.
UEFA

