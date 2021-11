The reintroduction of paid family leave into the Democrat’s social welfare bill came amid a struggle between senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema and the progressive left – as well as the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. The British royal, according to accounts from at least two Republican senators on Wednesday, phoned to advocate for paid family leave among both parties in Congress as Democrats said that paid leave would in fact be put to the House Rules Committee for consideration. Democrat senator Kirsten Gilibrand told Politico she provided the Duchess with the phone numbers of her Republican colleagues...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO