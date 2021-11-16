ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Yellowcake Shop Hosts Another Self-Care Saturday

By Anastasia Pantsios
coolcleveland.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion designer Valerie Mayan, whose Yellowcake Shop is a welcoming little oasis stashed away in the back of the bottom floor of 78th Street Studios, is hosting another Self-Care Saturday at the shop. It’s...

coolcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Related
Food & Wine

4 Self-Care Holiday Gifts to Enjoy This Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. When actor and designer Waris Ahluwalia isn't appearing in a Wes Anderson film, designing jewelry and clothing, or importing beautiful herbal teas through his company, House of Waris Botanicals, he can be found slowing down and taking a self-care moment by lighting a candle, indulging in a sweet treat, and going through a thoughtful skin and body care routine. Where some self-care routines can be intimidatingly intricate, Ahluwalia's approach is refreshingly down to earth and streamlined—exactly what we need around the holidays.
LIFESTYLE
ABC Action News

The Gift of Self Care

The gift of self-care is a fun way to spoil the ones you love – or even yourself! Beauty & Wellness Expert Grace Gold joined us to share with her top picks of the season. -Strivectin Skin Tightening, $89, Strivectin.com, Sephora, Ulta.com. -Bath & Body Works 3-Wick Candles, bathandbodyworks.com. -Jane...
SKIN CARE
WANE 15

The best novelty gifts for expecting mothers

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which novelty gift for expecting mothers is best?  Whether you’re shopping for a mom-to-be, family member or friend, usually the best gifts are the ones that are functional, yet pampering at the same time. Regardless of whether someone is a first-time or third-time mom, nurturing […]
LIFESTYLE
New Castle News

City to host a variety of activities Saturday

The holiday season officially arrives Saturday in New Castle. The centerpiece of the day’s activities will be the Hometown Holiday Parade, which steps off from the Columbus Innerbelt at 3 p.m. The parade will proceed up Croton Avenue, turn left onto East Washington Street then head to Kennedy Square. Before...
NEW CASTLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Care#Design#Fashion Designer#Yellowcake Shop#78th Street Studios#Another Self Care
coolcleveland.com

Cleveland Art Hosts Three Weekends Of Repurposed Holiday Shopping

Cleveland Art, which specializes in transforming old items into new art and décor, gives holiday shoppers three big weekend to stop by and check out their art, antique and vintage collectibles markets at the Reithoffer Gallery in Chagrin Falls. They take place on Friday and Saturday November 19 & 20, November 26 & 27 and December 10 & 11. Friday’s markets run from 3-8pm; Saturday’s from 11am-6pm.
CLEVELAND, OH
coolcleveland.com

Get a Jump on Holiday Shopping at 78th Street Studios Third Friday

Fri 11/19 @ 5-9PM Get a jump on your Christmas shopping this week at the November edition of 78th Street Studios’ Third Friday. Sure, they’ll be open on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, they host the Cleveland Bazaar on December 11-12, and the December Third Friday is December 17 for last-minute shopping but for your peace of mind, wouldn’t you like to get started browsing now to see what’s out there? And all of those are too late for this year’s early Hanukkah!
CLEVELAND, OH
Elgin Courier

Shop in Elgin for Small Business Saturday

Throughout 2020 and 2021, local businesses worked in new ways and implemented innovative solutions to serve the community. As challenges continued to come our way with the Big Freeze of February 2021, local businesses helped distribute water, food and more to meet community needs. As you’re making your holiday shopping list or sharing your holiday wishes with friends and family, consider what a difference you can make by shopping in Elgin and supporting these great locally-owned businesses! Search for Priscilla, the pig mascot for the Elgin Hogeye Festival, at participating businesses on Saturday, November 27. As you find Priscilla, enter ...
ELGIN, TX
coolcleveland.com

Local Entrepreneur Headlines Breakfast Talk

The monthly Greyt Big Talk is back, offering a light breakfast and the chance to learn from a local entrepreneur. This month’s speaker is Rick Simmons, CEO of the Telos Institute, a global consulting firm he founded in 2006. According to its promotion, it “offers specialized expertise to leaders and leadership teams around the world in the areas of business strategy, leadership development, and change management.”
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
The News Guard

Caring Community: Donation drive Saturday

Olalla Center is hosting a donation drive for care closet items from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, at the Newport Elks Lodge 2105 parking lot, 45 Southeast Moore Drive in Newport. Diapers and wipes, formula, adult and children clothing, toys, non-perishable food, and toiletries are requested. All...
NEWPORT, OR
The Independent

The Art of Shaving’s holiday shop is the perfect place for self-care gifts this Christmas

With the surge in available at-home grooming products, selecting the right tools is no easy task. You’re looking to raise your shave game for a closer cut with less irritation. You want quality products and a routine that’s personalised for your skin and facial hair types. You’re also looking to bring an element of luxury with you every time you step into the bathroom. Where to look?
BEAUTY & FASHION
bigrapidsnews.com

Self Love Beauty to host teen conference

On Saturday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Self Love Beauty will host its annual teen conference, “Love Your #Selfie.” This event is for teen girls ages 12-18 and will be held at Saginaw Valley State University. This conference is for teen girls to help them gain self-love...
SAGINAW, MI
99.5 WKDQ

Shop Small Business Saturday in Downtown Evansville Indiana

Get ready to shop, eat and support local with Downtown Evansville's Spring Small Business Saturday. Did you know (according to Forbes) that to qualify as a small business, it must employ less than 500 employees? How about that there are nearly 28 Million small businesses in America and those small businesses employ more than 50% of American workers? When you shop, ea,t and spend local you are not adding to some billion-dollar CEO's savings accounts or stock options. You are helping your friends and neighbors - business owners and their employees - to make their mortgages, feed their families, and send their kids to summer camp, and we all know it feels good to help our neighbors!
INDIANA STATE
World Link

Shop Small Saturday and Santa coming to Coos Bay

Come explore and spend the day in downtown Coos Bay, celebrating the start of the holiday season on November 27. Begin with Shop Small Saturday, by bringing your receipts from local downtown, Front Street and Coos Bay Village businesses, to Jennie’s Shoes at 262 Central Avenue, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For every $100 spent, you will receive a commemorative holiday mug featuring the historic district logo. Supplies are limited, so don’t miss out.
COOS BAY, OR
Lowell Sun

Leondis: Panicky holiday shopping is dumb and self-defeating

Hey, calm down! Ignore all those frantic experts who are urging consumers to tackle holiday shopping earlier than usual due to supply-chain issues and shipping delays. The idea that all, or even most, shopping has to be completed as soon as possible this year is overkill. The only real beneficiaries are retailers and their bottom lines.
SHOPPING
Webster County Citizen

- Shop Seymour Saturday

In a unique way, Seymour takes a step back in time to the 1960s this Saturday. Thank Terry Penner for that. Penner, the city’s community-development director, invented a local shopping stimulus this year via “Shop Seymour This Christmas,” which rewards shoppers at Seymour businesses over a two-week period by offering one prize-drawing ticket for every $25 spent.
SEYMOUR, MO
coolcleveland.com

27 Club Coffee

27 Club Coffee on the east bank of the Flats boasts that it serves “decadent coffee, delicious food and themed cocktails.” You can have that coffee hot or cold, grab a beer or enjoy wine by the glass or the bottle, or choose from their list of more than a dozen specialty cocktails with pop-culture-themed names such as the “Kiss the Sky,” You Know I’m No Good” or “Sex, Dope + Cheap Thrills.” On the menu are breakfast favorites (they open at 7am, seven days a week), pizzas, salads, wraps and more. They’ve also got a shop with coffee mugs, beans and a ton of merch.
RESTAURANTS
kingstonthisweek.com

Annual Shop the Blocks held in downtown Cornwall on Saturday

Discounts, draws and the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season were among the good reasons to visit downtown Cornwall early on the weekend. And many people did, during Shop the Blocks, billed as the annual downtown shopping experience. “Friday was very busy,” said Kevin Ouderkirk, owner of the popular...
SHOPPING
WEHT/WTVW

The best budget Christmas gifts for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget Christmas gift for your wife is best? It’s almost the holiday season — the time of year we try to overlook the state of the world and focus on celebrating the ones we love. No matter how much we want to spoil our […]
RELATIONSHIPS
GreenMatters

Zero-Waste Self Care Ideas

Self care is certainly important — but the self care economy, or the push from brands to buy stuff to support your self care routine, is a problem. There are so many ways to practice self care without wasting money on wasteful products or supporting big companies. Keep reading for our best zero-waste self care ideas, from DIYs to low-impact products, which are sure to make your bath, candle, face mask, and manicure habits much more eco-friendly.
YOGA

Comments / 0

Community Policy