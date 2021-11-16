Yellowcake Shop Hosts Another Self-Care Saturday

27 Club Coffee on the east bank of the Flats boasts that it serves “decadent coffee, delicious food and themed cocktails.” You can have that coffee hot or cold, grab a beer or enjoy wine by the glass or the bottle, or choose from their list of more than a dozen specialty cocktails with pop-culture-themed names such as the “Kiss the Sky,” You Know I’m No Good” or “Sex, Dope + Cheap Thrills.” On the menu are breakfast favorites (they open at 7am, seven days a week), pizzas, salads, wraps and more. They’ve also got a shop with coffee mugs, beans and a ton of merch.
