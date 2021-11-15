Huddleston honors veterans

Wakefield - Joy and pride could be seen from every corner of the Wakefield-Marenisco School gym on Thursday as students honored local veterans with a Veterans Day assembly. "On this day - Veterans Day - we are remembering the service of veterans of all wars. We remember all men and women who decided to serve the nation's cause, defending our freedom," said Wakefield VFW Post 9084 commander Russ Korpi, in his address.

WAKEFIELD, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO