Huddleston honors veterans

It's important to honor those who served their country on Veterans Day. It's even more important to pass that lesson to the next generation. On Wednesday, Southern Elementary School held its annual Veterans Day ceremony, letting the entire student body hear from veterans in our community. "It went outstanding," said...
Wakefield - Joy and pride could be seen from every corner of the Wakefield-Marenisco School gym on Thursday as students honored local veterans with a Veterans Day assembly. "On this day - Veterans Day - we are remembering the service of veterans of all wars. We remember all men and women who decided to serve the nation's cause, defending our freedom," said Wakefield VFW Post 9084 commander Russ Korpi, in his address.
After two years away the Veterans Day service returned to Abbot Hall Thursday with all the tradition residents expected. “It was a wonderful day,” said Veterans Agent Dave Rodgers, who moderated the event. “Finally we could get back to this beautiful hall.”. Veterans Day ceremonies were held outside in 2020...
Old Glory received her proper retirement. As part of their Veterans Day commemoration, Sandy Creek High Air Force JROTC retired their American flag. The Patriot community was invited to bring their cotton flags, and 20 more flags were also retired in honor of veterans. US Flag Code requires that the...
More than 100 senior military leaders, community members, veterans, and families participated in the Veterans Day ceremony to dedicate the War Memorial Park in Abington, Pennsylvania for Vietnam and U.S. Marine Corps vet Ed Micciolo.
It had been twenty-five years since I had graduated from Marine Corps Recruit Training at Parris Island, South Carolina. My wife, now a college professor of nursing, was in Hilton Head, SC to present a research paper. I tagged along for the ride, the food, and the beach. She, on the other hand, was in meetings all day.
Inman Elementary is a special school that leaves a lasting impression on all the Eagles that once soared through its halls. Now an 8th grader at Whitewater Middle, Broecks Moses returned to his old school to install benches as part of his Eagle Scout project. Broecks, who was an Eagle...
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jassmine J. Thornton, who descended from the Wolf Clan of the Seneca Nation of Indians, reflected on her cultural and military roots for this year’s Native American Heritage observance.
Best-selling author and military historian Patrick J. O’Donnell argues in his new book the Marblehead Regiment, led by John Glover, became truly indispensable in gaining the American victory in the Revolutionary War.
On Veterans Day, November 11, Stevens joins the rest of the nation in expressing our gratitude to all veterans, especially those within the Stevens community. We pay tribute to the contributions and sacrifices of our veteran and military-connected community with American flags on Castle Point and a tribute banner unfurled in the Howe Center.
On Thursday, Nov. 11, Veterans Day will be held which according to the American Legion national headquarters, began in 1919 as Armistice Day to mark the one-year anniversary of the end of World War I. According to the American Legion, the date of Nov. 11 is significant because fighting between...
Between the parades, concerts and ceremonies, those wanting to pay tribute to United States veterans this month will have plenty of opportunities. Multiple organizations are hosting a number of events honoring and celebrating Veterans Day, as well as Veterans Appreciation Month. NOV. 6. Events kick off Saturday with two parades...
