Holiday Gifts for the Whole Family

Rag & Bone continues to use unique popup retail experiences to shine a spotlight on its seasonal offerings.
The New York-based brand recently opened the Holiday Gift Factory, an exclusive popup shop in the Grove’s Glass Box at Nordstrom in Los Angeles. The store centers on “giftables” including wool beanies, wool and Fair Isle scarves as well as nylon puffers, Sherpa accented shirt jackets and knitwear. A selection of Rag & Bone’s signature Retro Runner sneakers is also available.
Though shipping delays may mean fewer options for consumers, the National Retail Federation projects this holiday season’s retail sales growth at 8.5 percent...
