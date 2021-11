Heath Freeman, who starred as Gavin Dillon in legal drama Raising the Bar and played serial killer Howard Epps on Bones, has died. He was 41. Freeman’s management team confirmed his passing to The Hollywood Reporter. The exact date and cause of death were not disclosed, and there are no “further details at this juncture,” according to the actor’s manager, Joe Montifiore. “We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman,” Freeman’s team wrote in a statement provided to THR. “A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our...

