ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Julio Lugo, SS for 7 teams and Boston’s ’07 champs, has died

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Julio Lugo, who played for seven teams in a 12-year major league career and was the shortstop for Boston’s 2007 World Series championship team, has died, the Red Sox said. He was 45.

ESPN reported that the cause of death was presumed to be a heart attack, citing Lugo’s family.

Lugo batted .269 with 80 homers and 475 RBIs from 2000-11 with the Astros, Devil Rays, Red Sox, Cardinals, Orioles and Braves. He batted .385 in the 2007 World Series sweep of the Colorado Rockies.

___

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

Family: Longtime INF Julio Lugo dies at 45

Former major league infielder Julio Lugo has died at the age of 45, his family told ESPN on Monday. He is believed to have died from a heart attack, per the report. He was one day short of his 46th birthday. Dominican Republic newspaper Listin Diario also reported Lugo's death.
MLB
KRQE News 13

Julio Lugo, former Rays shortstop, dies at 45

Lugo spent parts of 12 seasons (2000-2011) in Major League Baseball playing for the Astros for parts of four seasons then the Rays for parts of four seasons. He later spent parts of three seasons with the Red Sox and had one-year-or-fewer stints with the Dodgers, Braves, Orioles and Cardinals.
MLB
Dallas Sports Focus

Former MLB infielder Julio Lugo has died

Julio Lugo, former MLB player with the Houston Astros, Boston Red Sox, and five other teams, has passed away, according to Enrique Rojas of ESPN. He was 45. Rojas reports that it is believed Lugo suffered a heart attack. Lugo spent parts of twelve seasons in the majors, making his...
MLB
TMZ.com

MLB's Julio Lugo Dead At 45 After Heart Attack

10:55 AM PT -- The Red Sox just confirmed the news ... saying, "The Red Sox mourn the loss of former shortstop and 2007 World Series Champion Julio Lugo." "We send our thoughts and love to the Lugo family." The Tampa Bay Rays added ... "We are saddened to hear...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Julio Lugo
Popculture

Julio Lugo, Longtime MLB Shortstop, Dead at 45

Julio Lugo, longtime MLB shortstop who won a World Series with the Boston Red Sox, has died, the family told Enrique Rojas of ESPN. He was 45 years old. The cause of death has not been officially announced, but Rojas said Lugo died "presumably due to a heart attack." Lugo...
MLB
WDBO Radio

Photos: Julio Lugo through the years

Photos: Julio Lugo through the years Julio Lugo #12 of the St. Louis Cardinals during warmups for the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 18, 2009 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers won 7-3. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images) (Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA
nbcboston.com

Remembering Julio Lugo's Touching Gesture of Kindness With Red Sox

Tomase: Remembering a long-ago gesture of kindness from Julio Lugo originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Just a quick story about the late Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo, who died on Monday in the Dominican Republic, one day shy of his 46th birthday. While the reporter-player dynamic is often collegial,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#The Red Sox#Espn#Devil Rays#Cardinals#Orioles#Braves
NBC Sports

Alex Cora, ex-Red Sox teammates react to Julio Lugo's death

The Boston Red Sox community lost one of its own Monday. Former Red Sox shortstop Julio Lugo died Monday at age 45 of an apparent heart attack. The Dominican Republic native played three seasons in Boston from 2007 to 2009 and was the starting shortstop on the 2007 World Series champion Red Sox.
MLB
Empire Sports Media

Yankees lose two fan favorites to waivers, letting them walk for nothing

The New York Yankees allowed several fan-favorite players to walk late this week, being claimed off waivers. Acting as a few spark plugs during the regular season due to injury, fans began to show love for infielder Andrew Velazquez, who grew up in the Bronx. Outfielder Greg Allen also spent time with the Yankees in 2021, making 15 appearances and enjoying 37 at-bats.
MLB
FanBuzz

Jose Altuve & His Wife Are Raising a Young Daughter

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years. Or should we say the second in three? I’ll let you decided how you want to view the 2017 run. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been there through it all. A World Series title,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
World Series
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
FanSided

3 Astros who won’t be back next season after World Series defeat

These three members of the Houston Astros won’t return next season after losing the 2021 World Series. The Houston Astros made it to the World Series for the third time in five years after disposing of the Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox in the previous rounds of the postseason. But, they met their match against a red-hot, 88-win Atlanta Braves team.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Zack Greinke not expected to re-sign with Astros, wants to join NL team

The Astros have one of the more significant crop of free agents around the league, as the team is facing the potential departures of Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander, Kendall Graveman and Zack Greinke, among others. Houston may make an effort to retain some of that group, but Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports that Greinke is not expected to return to the Astros this winter.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Miguel Cabrera has message for ex-teammate Justin Verlander

After five seasons apart, might the Detroit Tigers and pitcher Justin Verlander be headed for a reunion? If Miguel Cabrera had his way, they certainly would. Cabrera, who’s been with the Tigers since 2008, recently popped up on Verlander’s Instagram account with an unmistakable message: Come back home. Detroit sent...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Former Brave says Max Fried has been tipping pitches this postseason

Max Fried has given rise to pitch-tipping speculation with his unsightly last couple of playoff outings. One former Atlanta Brave agrees with that notion. Retired outfielder Matt Diaz, who played with the Braves for seven seasons, said Tuesday on SiriusXM’s MLB Network Radio that Fried has been tipping his pitches throughout the postseason.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Astros’ Dusty Baker fires strong 12-word message ahead of Zack Greinke’s Game 4 start vs. Braves

The Houston Astros will turn the ball over to starting pitcher Zack Greinke for Game 4 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves. This will be the third appearance for Greinke in this postseason and just his second start, as he got the starting nod against the Boston Red Sox in Game 4 of the ALCS, where he allowed two earned runs in 1.1 innings pitched.
MLB
South Side Sox

The Best Free Agent Options for the White Sox at Right Field and Second Base

Last year, I wrote a now-embarrassing piece about how the best course of action for the White Sox was to sign Trevor Bauer and trade for Anthony Santander. The latter went on to have an injury-laden season with career-worst numbers, and the former hasn’t pitched in a baseball game since June due to a lingering sexual assault case that the league — and local authorities — are still investigating. The ceiling for Santander remains high, but Bauer may never pitch in the big leagues again — and the Sox won the lotto on a $3 million prove-it deal with Carlos Rodón.
MLB
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

654K+
Followers
349K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy