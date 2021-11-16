ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Voluntary recall issued for ABUS youth helmets due to risk of head injury

By Haley Yamada
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iT9bW_0cxbRRFp00

The Consumer Product Safety Commissions ( CPSC ) announced on Nov. 10 a voluntary recall on the "ABUS Mountz Youth Helmets," citing that the products pose a risk of head injury.

The recall involves the ABUS ACM (MountZ) youth medium-sized helmets and were sold in "velvet black" and "polar white" color," according to the ABUS press release .

CPSC / ABUS - PHOTO: ABUS ACM (MountZ) youth helmets are pictured in velvet black and polar white colors.

No injuries have been reported, but CPSC urged consumers to return the helmets for a refund.

MORE: What's causing America's massive supply-chain disruptions?

"Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled helmets and return them to ABUS's Recall Administrator, Sedgwick, free of charge, for a full refund," said the press release.

MORE: Consumer Product Safety Commission issues recall of magnetic balls and cubes

The helmets were manufactured in March 2020 or October 2020 and were sold at independent bike shops nationwide from April 2020 through October 2021 for about $81, according to CPSC.

The recall does not affect any other ABUS products.

Comments / 0

Related
koamnewsnow.com

Hart recalls nail gun due to sensor malfunction, injury hazard

Hart Consumer Products recalls more than 15,000 of its 18-Gauge 2” Brad Nailers because the contact sensor “can malfunction and involuntarily discharge a nail,” posing a risk of serious injury to the user or anyone nearby, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. You can read more about the...
HEALTH
12 News

Arizona issues recall for marijuana products due to salmonella

ARIZONA, USA — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast in April 2021. Multiple Arizona-based marijuana dispensaries are initiating a voluntary recall of specific products due to possible salmonella or aspergillus contamination. The Arizona Department of Health Services announced Thursday it was advising purchasers to dispose of...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abus#The Recall#Head Injury#Cpsc#Acm
themountvernongrapevine.com

Odor-Eaters® Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Specific Lots of Odor- Eaters® Spray Powder and Odor-Eaters® Stink Stoppers® Spray Due to Benzene Contamination

Odor-Eaters®, owned by Blistex Inc., is voluntarily recalling a total of forty-one lots of two Odor-Eaters® spray products to the consumer level due to the presence of benzene. Internal testing identified low levels of benzene contamination in specific lots of these aerosol products. Risk Statement: Benzene is classified as a...
ECONOMY
U.S. Food and Drug Administration

Potandon Produce Updates Voluntary Recall of Select White and Yellow Whole Onions Because of Possible Health Risk

When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company. Summary. FDA Publish Date:. Product Type:. Food & Beverages. Reason for Announcement:. Potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. Company...
AGRICULTURE
kyma.com

Onion recall due to risk of salmonella poisoning

(KYMA, KECY) - If you have onions in your kitchen, listen up. A farm that sells onions in Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, and Pennsylvania has voluntarily recalled bags of its yellow, white, and red onions because of the risk of salmonella. The company is Alsum Farms and Produce out of Wisconsin...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Helmets
CBS Pittsburgh

Odor-Eaters Issues Recall Of Certain Sprays Due To Possible Carcinogen Contamination

By: KDKA-TV News Staff WASHINGTON (KDKA) – Odor-Eaters is recalling specific lots of spray powder and Stink-Stoppers Spray due to possible carcinogen contamination. Internal testing from the company found low levels of benzene in a total of 41 lots of the two products. Benzene is considered a human carcinogen and exposure can occur by inhalation, orally, and through the skin, potentially causing leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow. So far, there have been no reports of adverse effects to the product. A full list of the UPC, lot numbers, and expiration dates can be found on the FDA website at this link. For those that may have purchased the product a refund can be requested on the Odor-Eaters’ website at this link.
PUBLIC HEALTH
gilavalleycentral.net

Voluntary Recall of Certain Marijuana Products Due to Possible Salmonella or Aspergillus Contamination

PHOENIX — Multiple Arizona marijuana establishments and dispensaries are initiating a voluntary recall of specific marijuana products due to possible contamination with Salmonella or Aspergillus. See below for a table with the product, lot numbers, product names it was sold under, and the possible contaminant. The Arizona Department of Health...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTVZ

FDA: Eugene company recalls lox product due to possible health risk

EUGENE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Lox Company of Eugene is issuing a voluntary recall of various brands of Wild Cold Smoked Keta Salmon Lox, specific lot number 22821, because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria rnonocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday.
EUGENE, OR
MedCity News

Ellume recalls 2.2M home tests due to risk of false positives

Ellume expanded a recall of its Covid-19 tests after it found out more of them were affected by a manufacturing problem. The company is recalling 2.2 million of its at-home Covid-19 antigen tests due to a higher-than-acceptable false positive rate, according to the Food and Drug Administration. Ellume first began...
PUBLIC HEALTH
themountvernongrapevine.com

Mountain Meadow Herbs Recalls Supplement Product Due to Exploding Bottle Risk

Mountain Meadow Herbs of Somers, MT is recalling 54 bottles (total 240 capsules per bottle) of Mountain Meadow Herbs brand Candida Flush, Lot# 0120011Q. Some bottles from this Lot have become pressurized over time in storage. When opened, the product may forcefully expel air as well as portions of capsules and powder. This may result in customers sustaining injuries to their hands and eyes, which may require medical attention.
INDUSTRY
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Produce Distributor Recalls Onions Due to Possible Health Risk

Alsum Farms & Produce, Inc. in Friesland Wisconsin has issued a recall on their yellow and red onion products due to a possible health risk. The affected onions were sourced from Keeler Family Farms and are being recalled because they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. While cooking...
FRIESLAND, WI
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

An old drug saves lives of COVID-19 patients

Embargoed by The Lancet until Wednesday, 27 October, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. EDT. Newswise — Hamilton, ON (Oct. 27, 2021) – An inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30 per cent, says a study co-led by McMaster University.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ABC News

ABC News

458K+
Followers
116K+
Post
234M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy