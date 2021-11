BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Winter will soon be here in Treasure Valley, and the Ada County Highway District is ready for whatever this season will bring. "We already start reviewing our routes that we have for every winter. We get our equipment brought in through our fleet shops. They get top to bottom review of all the equipment. We get them calibrated, so right now, we also have our contracts for materials. We have materials coming in to get ourselves prepared for whatever mother nature wants to bring at us," said Llyod Carnegie, maintenance manager at ACHD.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO