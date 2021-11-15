ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Don’t be fooled by viral Facebook post saying company is going to ‘use your photos’

By Laura Morrison
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

**Related Video Above: Ex-Facebook employee says company knows its platform spreads misinformation, causes harm to children **

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Turns out there’s some misinformation circulating on Facebook . One viral reshare is offering a daunting message for social media users: “The new Facebook/Meta rule starts tomorrow where they can use your photos.”

Facebook rebrands as Meta to emphasize ‘metaverse’ vision

FOX 8 News reached out to Facebook directly and found out that no such rule has been introduced.

“People can continue to control their privacy preferences using the many user-friendly self-serve tools we provide on Facebook, such as Privacy Checkup , and learn more about how we use and protect data in our Data Policy ,” a Facebook representative said in an email.

So if you see the following spam post, which, like any good chain mail hoax claims you have to act now or face the consequences, feel free to ignore:

The new Facebook/Meta rule starts tomorrow where they can use your photos. Don’t forget the deadline is today! This could be used in lawsuits against you. Everything you’ve ever posted is posted today – even messages that have been deleted. It doesn’t cost anything, just copy and post, better than regretting later.

Under UCC Law Sections 1-207, 1-308… I am imposing my Reservation of Rights…

I DO NOT ALLOW Facebook/Meta or any other Facebook/Meta related person to use my photos, information, messages or messages, both in the past and in the future. This statement I inform Facebook/Meta that it is strictly prohibited to disclose, copy, distribute or take any other action against me based on this account and / or its contents. This account content is private and confidential information. Violation of my personal life may be punished by law.

NOTE: Facebook/Meta is now a public organization. All participants should post a note like this.

If you prefer, you can copy and paste this version. If you don’t publish a discharge at least once, you’ll automatically allow the use of your photos, as well as the information contained in your account status updates. NOT ′′ share ′′ but ′′ copy + paste “!

Their new algorithm is chosen by the same people – about 25 who will read your posts.

Consequently:

Hold your finger anywhere in this post and a copy will appear. Click on Copy. Then go to your page, start a new post and place your finger in an empty field. ′′ Insert ′′ will appear and you will click on it. This will pass the system.

I’m not giving Facebook/Meta permission to share my information posted on their website. PHOTOS, CURRENT or PAST, PUBLICATION, PHONE NUMBER OR POST… Absolutely nothing can be used in any form without my written permission.

Facebook, which has recently rebranded as Meta, continues to play whack-a-mole with plenty of misinformation shared on its suite of sites, especially during the pandemic.

Ohio teen linked to group accused in more than 30 nationwide bomb threats, swatting incidents

Posts like this actually date all the way back to 2012 , but have regained steam in recent days. And while the privacy settings Facebook suggests certainly are helpful in letting fewer people view your page contents, the fact is by having a Facebook or Instagram account, you are agreeing to let the company mine your information.

As seen on the data policy page : “We collect the content, communications and other information you provide when you use our Products, including when you sign up for an account, create or share content, and message or communicate with others.”

No amount of posting “I’m not giving Facebook/Meta permission to share my information posted on their website,” is going to change the platform using your info in some capacity.

