MDC: nearly 90K deer harvested over firearms opening weekend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Hunters bring in nearly 90,000 deer during firearms opening weekend in Missouri.

According to preliminary data, the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 89,861 deer. November 13 and 14 was opening weekend of firearms deer season.

Of the deers harvested,

54,415 were antlered bucks,

7,187 were button bucks,

and 28,259 were does.

Top harvest counties for opening weekend were Franklin with 1,968 deer harvested, Texas with 1,814, and Benton with 1,654.

Last year, hunters checked 80,744 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season.

“Thankfully, the weather cooperated this weekend and hunters were treated to some good conditions,” said MDC Cervid Program Supervisor, Jason Isabelle. “Given the rain and gusty winds across much of the state during opening weekend last year, it isn’t surprising that we saw an increase in harvest this year.”

The November portion of firearms deer season continues through Nov. 23. Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season resume Nov. 24 through Jan. 15, 2022. The late youth portion of firearms season runs Nov. 26-28. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-12 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 25 through Jan. 4, 2022.

Regular firearm deer season in Kansas starts December 1 and runs through December 12, 2021. Archery deer hunting season is already underway.

