ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Japan Q3 economy contracts 3% on year; Q4 looking bright

ICIS Chemical Business
 5 days ago

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Japan’s economy shrank at an annualized rate of 3% in the third quarter, reversing the growth in the previous quarter, as pandemic-related restrictions took a toll on consumption. The state of emergency in most parts of the country lasted six months and was lifted in the last month...

www.icis.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China walks a tightrope on property clampdown

BEIJING, Nov 18 (Reuters) - China's property sector, a major driver of economic growth, has weakened sharply this year as Beijing cracks down on speculators and indebted developers in a broad push to ease financial risks, with prices of new homes down for the first time in six years. In...
ECONOMY
wtmj.com

Japan Cabinet OKs record stimulus package to fix economy

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Cabinet approved on Friday a record 56 trillion yen ($490 billion) stimulus package, including cash handouts and aid to ailing businesses, to help the economy out of the doldrums worsened by the coronavirus pandemic. “The package has more than enough content and scale to deliver a...
ECONOMY
ICIS Chemical Business

Kazakhstan PE imports down 16% in January-September

MOSCOW (MRC) -- Polyethylene (PE) imports into Kazakhstan fell in January-September 2021 by 16% year on year to 117,500 tonnes, with high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) accounting for the decrease in shipments, reported MRC analysts. September PE imports to Kazakhstan reached 12,100 tonnes versus 14,300 tonnes a...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoshihide Suga
Person
Fumio Kishida
ICIS Chemical Business

TOPIC PAGE: Coronavirus, oil price direction – impact on chemicals

Watch ICIS editor Joson Ng discuss the latest developments in the Asian melamine market, where spot prices are down on slow demand and buyers have adopted a wait-and-see mode amid expectations of a bearish November. In another video, ICIS industry analyst Lucy Shuai shares her insight on China's polypropylene market,...
INDUSTRY
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
ICIS Chemical Business

Singapore petchem exports surge in Oct, trade recovery set to continue

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Singapore's petrochemical exports rose by 39.1% year on year to Singapore dollar (S$) 1.47bn in October as overall trade continues to recover on the back of improved global demand. The country's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) rose by 17.9% year on year in October to S$16.3bn, improving from the 12.0%...
INDUSTRY
ICIS Chemical Business

China BG import talks stagnant; SE Asia market buoyant on tight supply

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Butyl glycol (BG) importers in China have taken a wait-and-see stance on the market amid sluggish downstream demand, but in southeast Asia, buying sentiment for bulk cargoes remained strong amid limited supply which may persist until year end. Import deals and discussions for November- or December-loading cargoes on a...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ing#Gdp#Icis#Asia Pacific#Ing Economics#Cabinet Office
CNN

Japan and South Korea cracked the American car market. Now a company from Vietnam wants to try

(CNN Business) — Vinfast, a car company based in Vietnam, unveiled a pair of electric SUVs Wednesday that it plans to begin selling in the United States next year. A subsidiary of Vietnam's enormous VinGroup conglomerate -- which owns companies in technology, healthcare, amusement parks and even a university -- Vinfast unveiled its first models, a pair of gasoline-powered luxury sedans, at the 2018 Paris Motor Show. Both sedans used engineering from German luxury automaker BMW, including its engines. The company now also offers gas-powered SUVs in Vietnam with BMW engines, including a high performance model called the President.
ECONOMY
ICIS Chemical Business

Japan October chemical exports grow 18% on year; overall shipments up 9.4%

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Japan’s chemical exports in October grew 18.0% year at year on yen (Y) 945.4bn ($8.2bn), with plastic materials shipments up 13.8% in value despite a decline in volume, official data showed on Wednesday. Plastic materials shipments last month grew to Y268.1bn even as volumes declined by 8.5% year on...
GAS PRICE
ICIS Chemical Business

Asian R-PET demand outpaces supply on feedstock shortage

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Strengthening demand for recycled polyethylene terephthalate (R-PET) in Asia will continue to outstrip availability of R-PET flakes and pellets for various grades, as persisting supply tightness of post-consumer bottle (PCB) bale feedstock hinders producers from operating at full capacity. Appetite for bottle-grade R-PET has been steady across most parts...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
ICIS Chemical Business

India exports grow for 11th month; October shipments surge 43%

MUMBAI (ICIS)--India’s merchandise exports have risen for the eleventh consecutive month, with October shipments surging by 43.0% year on year to $35.7bn amid recovering global demand. Compared with pre-pandemic levels in October 2019, the country’s merchandise exports were up 35.9%, data from the Ministry of Commerce showed. In the April-October...
ECONOMY
ICIS Chemical Business

China sets energy use benchmarks for petrochemical production

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--China has set energy consumption benchmarks for petrochemicals, along with a host of other big energy users, effective January 2022, in its latest effort to help achieve its carbon emission goals. The benchmarks will apply to both existing plants and new projects. Energy consumption guidelines for key petrochemical production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Gazette

Japan's economy shrinks more than expected as supply shortages hit

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's economy contracted much faster than expected in the third quarter as global supply disruptions hit exports and business spending while new COVID-19 cases soured the consumer mood, undermining efforts to stoke a virtuous growth cycle. While many analysts expect the world's third-largest economy to rebound this quarter...
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Japan GDP contracted -0.8% qoq, -3.0% annualized in Q3

Japan GDP contracted -0.8% qoq in Q3, much worse than expectation of -0.2% qoq. In annualized term, GDP dropped -3.0% qoq, much worse than expectation of -0.8%. Capital expenditure dropped -0.8% qoq, versus expectation of -0.6% qoq. External demand rose 0.1% qoq, versus expectation of 0.0% qoq. Private consumption dropped -1.1% qoq, versus expectation of -0.5% qoq. GDP price index dropped -1.1%, slightly better than expectation of -1.2%.
ECONOMY
abc17news.com

Asian shares higher as Japan says economy shrank in 3Q

Shares are mostly higher in Asia as plans for stimulus in Japan overshadowed news that its economy contracted in the last quarter. Investors are awaiting the outcome of a virtual meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Benchmarks rose in Tokyo, Seoul and Hong Kong but fell in Shanghai. Japan reported that its economy contracted in the July-September quarter amid tighter pandemic restrictions that hit consumer spending. China reported a mixed bag of data, with stronger retail sales and factory output but weaker housing prices and investments in fixed assets. On Friday, stocks closed higher on Wall Street but the market still ended the week lower.
RETAIL
ICIS Chemical Business

VIDEO: Asia isocyanates face demand lull, tightened supply

SINGAPORE (ICIS)--Watch ICIS editor Jasmine Khoo discuss the latest developments in the Asian isocyanates market. Volatility in related PO, polyols markets casts uncertainty. Visit the ICIS Coronavirus topic page for analysis of the impact on chemical markets and links to latest news.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy