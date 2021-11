There appears to be a war of words brewing between current Jets coach Robert Saleh and Rex Ryan. New York's former head coach held nothing back about this current iteration of the Jets, who are 2-7 on the season, including a current four-game stretch where they've given up 175 points. On Monday, Ryan put Saleh in the crosshairs and called him out on New York's rough start, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, which was supposedly Saleh's expertise as the former defensive coordinator of the 49ers.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO