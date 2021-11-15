ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belvidere, IL

Pritzker coming to Belvidere to sign electric vehicle manufacturing bill

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GM4cR_0cxbPFyl00

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker will be in Belvidere on Tuesday to sign a bill promising electric vehicle manufacturing incentives.

The signing will take place at the Rock Valley College Advanced Technology Center, at 1400 Big Thunder Boulevard, at 9 a.m.

Belvidere lawmakers fight to keep Stellantis plant operating

Pritkzer will be joined by Rep. Dave Vella (D-Rockford), who was the chief sponsor of the Reimagining Electric Vehicles in Illinois (REV) Act.

“In order to help get our state and local economy back on track after the difficulties we faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is critical that we are working to bring as many high-paying jobs into our communities as possible,” said Vella. “This legislation will ensure that Illinois is an attractive destination for the booming electric vehicle manufacturing industry, potentially securing thousands of jobs for residents in the Rockford area and across the state. I look forward to continuing to work with the business community to create and keep as many jobs in our state as possible.”

Illinois sets goal of 1 million electric vehicles on roads by 2030

The legislation provides tax incentives to electric vehicle manufacturers and electric vehicle part manufacturers that invest in capital improvements in their Illinois-based manufacturing plants in addition to creating new jobs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 12

J Todd McKay
3d ago

Wait til all the Greenies find out that they just end up charging their batteries from coal burning electricity plants and they got scammed into buying a more expensive, less powerful car that contributes to pollution the same as a combustion engine. 🤫🤣🤪🤦‍♂️🤷‍♂️

Reply(2)
11
Michael Staab
3d ago

lets have a scientific reason!! This is not a dictoatorship. Really hurting small businesses.

Reply(1)
10
Matt Nash
3d ago

Doubt that he'll be going there in an electric limousine the fat hypocrite

Reply
13
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

More layoffs coming to Stellantis plant

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Governor J.B. Pritzker’s bill signing on Tuesday came less than a week after Stellantis announced it would be laying off more workers from its Belvidere plant. 400 employees will be out of a job in the new year. Stellantis blames the job cuts on the semi-conductor shortage that has disrupted production […]
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker announces $2.6 million grant to train aircraft mechanics in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced a $2.6 million investment for training of airplane mechanics at the Rockford airport on Tuesday. State funds will be used to expand training for in-demand aviation mechanics and offer apprenticeship programs at AAR’s Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul facility at the Chicago Rockford International Airport. “I’m proud to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

$16 million from federal government to improve Rockford’s Chestnut and Walnut Streets

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford is getting more than $16 million from the federal government, and the money will be used to fix-up Chestnut and Walnut Streets. City leaders said the project will better connect all parts of the “Forest City,” promoting city-wide growth. One part of the grant will mean more accessibility for pedestrians […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belvidere, IL
Cars
Rockford, IL
Cars
City
Belvidere, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Belvidere, IL
Government
City
Industry, IL
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Cars
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Jesse White to require appointments at Rockford drivers’ license facilities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced Rockford will be requiring appointments for behind-the-wheel road tests, REAL ID’s, standard driver’s licenses, and ID cards for the next few months. White announced this program to larger downstate and central Illinois Driver Services facilities. Other vehicle services including renewing a license plate […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winnebago County to undergo voting redistricting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County voting districts could be undergoing some changes soon. County Board members got a first look at what those changes could mean during a special presentation Wednesday night. Board members believe the map shown at the presentation is a good starting point that still needs a few changes. Residents will […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford schools working to create talent pipeline for future workforce

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s business community got a look at the City’s future workforce on Thursday as the Rockford Chamber of Commerce hosted its “Education Outlook Luncheon.” Rockford Public School District 205 and community partners discussed developing a pipeline of talent for the region. Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett said the district has made a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Manufacturing Plants#Economy#Stellantis
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Dan Brady announces campaign for Secretary of State

CHICAGO (WMBD) — State Representative Dan Brady (R-Normal) has announced his Campaign for Illinois Secretary of State. “I am running for Secretary of State to build the long-needed foundation our state needs to thrive. I will focus on partnering with the brightest innovators and technology experts this state has to offer, addressing not only service […]
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

So long, long lines at Illinois Driver Services Facilities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Long waits could soon come to an end at some Illinois Driver Services Facilities. Secretary of State Jesse White is expanding a program that offers appointments for licenses and State ID’s, he announced Wednesday. Many locations have experienced long lines caused by the pandemic. Rockford’s Driver’s Facility on E. State Street […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

John Deere workers end strike, reach deal with UAW

The United Auto Workers ratified an agreement – which was tentative as of Friday – with John Deere on Wednesday evening. A UAW source told Local 4 News on Wednesday night the approval vote was 61%. A Deere spokesperson said operations will resume for the third shift Wednesday night. The International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
951K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy