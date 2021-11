AUSTIN, Texas – Hailey Hernandez and Anna Elendt earned Big 12 Weekly Honors after a strong showing on the road against No. 1 Virginia. For the third time this season, Hernandez was tabbed with Big 12 Diver of the Week honors after etching her way into more history this season. She opened the weekend winning the 1-meter with a pool record score of 333.00 points against the defending National Champions Virginia. She went on to finish second in the 3-meter behind her teammate with 357.98 points, just 7.42 behind first.

