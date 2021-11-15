ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timberwolves fined $250,000 for player activities in September

By Zac Wassink
 3 days ago
Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been handed an expensive reminder of what can and cannot happen as NBA teams prepare for seasons.

On Monday, the Association announced the Timberwolves have been fined $250,000 "for violating league rules that prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside a team’s home market." The infraction occurred in Miami in early September.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski adds the fine is related to a team dinner with Timberwolves minority shareholders Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore. According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, those involved didn't go out of the way to keep that gathering private:

Per Kent Youngblood of the Star Tribune, Rodriguez and Lore are purchasing the Timberwolves for $1.5 billion. Perhaps they will be more careful about what the club shares via social media moving forward even if the fine is little more than a slap on the wrist.

The 4-8 Timberwolves host the 9-3 Phoenix Suns on Monday night.

