ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie Fishing Club receives shipment of trout from the Pennsylvania Fish Commission

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pCa6I_0cxbOrpY00

Preparations are underway for the next years trout season at the Sons of Lake Erie Fish Hatchery.

Each fall the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie Fishing Club receives a shipment of trout from the Pennsylvania Fish Commission.

One member said that they keep trout in the hatchery until the spring.

The manager of the hatchery said that they feed the trout and help them grow to be larger fish and then they stock them in the bay.

He said that it is great to have more volunteers back at the hatchery.

Governor Wolf joins President Biden at signing Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law

“Five of us unloaded the whole shipment of fish last year because of COVID. Being able to call for volunteers and everyone is properly vaccinated, but it’s a matter of a winter activity getting ready for next spring,” said Jack Bock, S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie.

Bock said that in the spring, the S.O.N.S. of Lake Erie also raise walleye and sometimes perch as well.

For news delivered right to you , subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Fall is fading; Where can I still see the Pa. foliage?

It is the back end of the month of November, which means winter is on its way. Many leaves have already fallen in the Commonwealth, but some trees still remain full and colorful. This week, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) posted the map above for any travelers who want one last […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Erie Zoo operating without formal accreditation

For the first time in decades, the Erie Zoo will be operating without a formal accreditation. The Association of Zoos and Aquariums uses those standards to establish the quality that marks the country’s top zoos. At this time, we do not know specifically where the Erie Zoo fell short but staff members are promising to […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
YourErie

Conneaut Lake teacher receives $1k classroom grant

On Oct. 21, the internet provider Kinetic announced 16 teachers would each receive $1,000 grants to help fund school supplies for classrooms dedicated to student education. One person on that list was Connie Zimmerman, a first-grade teacher Conneaut Lake Elementary. “I am over the moon excited to be selected as a teacher for the Kinetic […]
CONNEAUT LAKE, PA
YourErie

Community gathers for ribbon cutting ceremony at Flagship City Food Hall

People in Erie got a taste of what to expect when the city’s first food court opens. Folks gathered at Flagship City Food Hall Thursday night for a ribbon cutting. It’s been nearly three years since construction on the downtown facility. Nine vendors make up the food court serving up something for everyone. “We talked […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Jet Pet: Marlin

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout Fishing#Lake Erie Fishing Club#Covid#The S O N S Of Lake Erie#Wjet Wfxp Yourerie
YourErie

YourErie

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy