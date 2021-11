I was in the middle of potty training and told my toddler it was time to sit on the pot. In her refusal, she yelled out for help and said, “O’ Toodles!” Many of us can’t help but know that Toodles is the yellow disc shaped like Mickey’s head on Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, and he flies in (at their beckoning) to offer help when they get in sticky situations or need to solve a problem. This is the Mickey that my kids know. But for us, the songs and look were a bit different — I mean, Mickey Mouse’s age is pretty up there.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO