Monessen’s tax forgiveness program working to deal with blighted properties, bring in families

MONESSEN, Pa. — Reduce blight and bring in young families: those are just two of the goal’s of Monessen’s unique tax forgiveness program. Contractor Joseph Brandsma is just one person taking advantage of it.

“For a really long time people have been starving for something to happen in these neighborhoods,” he said.

Brandsma is fixing up a century old home with a major makeover thanks to the program. He said he’s using money he would have had to use to pay back taxes to instead fix up the property.

The city will forgive all of the back taxes for a home if you sign an agreement to invest three times that amount into the property. New owners have one year to fix a home after purchase or the city will put a lien on it and the taxes will be owed again.

“Monessen has over 400 vacant properties and a lot of them have been delinquent in taxes for more than 10 years,” said mayor Matt Shorraw. “Neighbors that live by these properties, they just want the grass cut. Its good to see energy in Monessen again.”

Shorraw said the city is ultimately saving $10,000 per home.

