Coffee: I don’t know how to start or end a day without it. It’s the first thing I reach for as my eyes are starting to open on a new day, and the first thing I go for when I get home from the station. Mind you its caffeinated in the morning and de-caffeinated in the evening. Are you a coffee drinker? A recent survey by the Institute for Scientific Information on Coffee reveals that 21% of those asked say they drink it to improve their mood. Maybe that is one of the reasons I love it so much. Other findings include:

DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO