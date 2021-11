HOVIK, NORWAY - The transition to a low-carbon society is reliant upon bringing in new and growing technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technology to reduce the CO2 emissions to atmosphere, and Norway’s Equinor is a leader in this area. There is a need for reliable consequence models for safety assessments, design of barriers and documentation of CCS safe design. To ensure the highest safety standards, it is critical to have tools that simulate what actually happens if accidents occur. This is used as basis for design and to mitigate consequences in the event of accidental release. Equinor has partnered with DNV for the next three years of further development of DNV’s KFX™ CO2 computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software for this purpose.

