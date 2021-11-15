ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil prices edge higher as market awaits SPR decision

(Bloomberg) --Oil reversed losses to close slightly higher after another day passed without an announcement from the Biden Administration to tap U.S. crude reserves. Futures in New York closed up 0.1% Monday, paring earlier losses of as much as 1.8%. Biden faces increased pressure from members of his own party to...

dallassun.com

Biden's bluff drags oil prices down

Oil prices have continued to fall this week as rumors of President Biden tapping into US oil reserves combined with a resurgence in covid cases in Europe created fresh bearish sentiment. Resurgent Covid fears triggered by a fresh surge in European cases weighed on oil prices this week, dragging the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Big Oil Is Finally Exercising Restraint, And Biden Is Pissed

Gasoline prices are rising to their highest levels in years, and Biden is facing increasing pressure to find a fall man. Biden has already taken aim at OPEC+ and Russia, but now he’s looking in his own backyard. This week, Biden asked federal regulators to open an investigation into the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Birmingham Star

Russian fleet en route to US to help battle fuel crisis

The US is reportedly getting ready to receive a bulk shipment of diesel fromenergy-rich Russia as Washington strives to cool down the fuel's retail price, which has recently hit its highest level since 2014. Some two million barrels of Russian diesel carried by four tankers are currently heading to the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
State
California State
MySanAntonio

Softening crude prices don’t dampen rig activity

Drilling activity continues to gain momentum despite commodity prices retreating from seven-year highs. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes reported Friday the US rig count rose by seven to 563, 253 more than the 310 reported last November. The number of rigs drilling for crude oil also rose by seven, to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

How A Biden SPR Release Will Send Oil Prices Even Higher In 2022

Bloomberg is out with a surprisingly objective article ("surprising" because it goes against the very "green" ideology espoused by both the media company's billionaire owner and the Biden administration) titled "Biden’s Remedy for High Gasoline Prices: Blame Oil Companies" which echoes what we said yesterday, yet which does not address the elephant in the room, namely that while Biden is (of course) scapegoating someone for his own failures, the solution remains just one: some form of SPR release or "volume exchange" (as JPM explained yesterday).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
milwaukeesun.com

Japan may help US battle high oil prices

Japan is considering tapping into its national oil reserves, the country's PM has confirmed, after Washington reportedly urged top oil consumers to release their reserves to tackle high crude prices. Speaking to reporters during his visit to the southern Japanese city of Matsuyama on Saturday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Oil prices are finally falling. Thank China and Joe Biden

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. You can listen to an audio version of the newsletter by clicking the same link. London (CNN Business) — The price of oil has shot up this...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
kadn.com

Oil prices begin to plunge

LAFAYETTE, LA (KADN) - The price of oil is decreasing and many think this means the price of gas will drop. Oil prices slumped after being hit by a surge in the dollar after President Joe Biden said his administration was looking for ways to reduce energy costs amid a broader surge in inflation.
TRAFFIC
Birmingham Star

Biden's push to tap oil reserves faces major hurdle

India has reportedly rejected the latest call to release the strategic petroleum reserves made earlier this week by US President Joe Biden, who insists that the measure would temper rallying crude oil prices. The US administration reached out to some of the world's largest oil-consuming states, including China, India, Japan,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises As Oil Prices Slide

Drilling activity in the United States continues to pick up, according to Baker Hughes, with a 7-rig rise to the number of active drilling rigs this week, according to Baker Hughes. The total rig count is now at 563—a figure that is 253 up from this time last year. Nevertheless,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MySanAntonio

Crude, gas prices retreat from seven-year highs

Crude prices are retreating from seven-year highs as a worsening COVID-19 crisis in Europe raises the prospect of lockdowns just as the US and China consider adding supply to the market by tapping their strategic reserves, Bloomberg reported Friday. Bloomberg also reported Friday was the biggest drop in prices since...
TRAFFIC
Houston Chronicle

Editorial: Should Biden tap oil reserves to ease prices at the pump? History says no.

If you’ve filled your car’s gas tank at any point over the past several months, you probably noticed afterwards that your wallet felt quite a bit lighter than it used to. Nationally, gas prices have reached an average of $3.41 a gallon, a seven-year high, and $1.28 higher than a year ago. As the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to wane and businesses are reopening, gasoline demand has risen steadily but oil supply has not kept pace.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Asian Buyers Can't Get Enough Of U.S. Sweet Crude Oil

Sweet crude grades from the U.S. Gulf Coast have seen increased interest from Asian buyers in recent weeks, as many refiners in the world’s largest oil-importing region are purchasing more of the sweeter crude varieties, energy analytics firm Vortexa says. Asian refiners are looking for more crude of the sweeter...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
worldoil.com

Threat of new European lockdowns send oil prices tumbling

(Bloomberg) - Oil was on track to post its biggest weekly drop since August as Europe’s worsening Covid-19 crisis renewed the prospect of lockdowns just as key consuming nations look to add emergency supply to the market. The January futures contract in New York tumbled as much as 4.2% on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

U.S. again presses OPEC+ as it weighs reserve release

WASHINGTON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday pressed the OPEC producer group again to maintain adequate global supply, days after U.S. discussions with some of the world's biggest economies over potentially releasing oil from strategic reserves to quell high energy prices. The Biden administration has asked a...
POTUS
investing.com

Oil Up, Stabilizes Over Prospect of Coordinated SPR Release

Investing.com – Oil was up Friday morning in Asia, steadying after the previous volatile session, with a coordinated release of official crude reserves from stocks by key oil producers on the books. Brent oil futures rose 0.65% to $81.77 by 11:18 PM ET (4:18 AM GMT), climbing back up above...
TRAFFIC

