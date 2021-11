Waubonsee Community College invites returning students and members of the community interested in starting classes in the new year to ‘Rev up and Win’ at the college’s upcoming spring registration events. Attendees will receive personal assistance to enroll with ease for the spring semester, get questions answered on the spot, and have the chance to win special prizes. The Registration Rallies will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at the Sugar Grove Campus and Thursday, Nov. 18 at the Aurora Downtown Campus. Each event is from noon to 6 p.m.

COLLEGES ・ 9 DAYS AGO