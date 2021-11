YOUNGSTOWN — The Simply Slavic committee this week announced that Braxton Jones is the winner of its $1,000 scholarship for 2021. Jones, of Poland, is a junior at Youngstown State University and is majoring in computer science and electrical engineering. He is an active volunteer at the YSU Penguin Food Pantry, the Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley and Potential Development. He is also an Eagle Scout and member of the Slavic Students Association at YSU.

