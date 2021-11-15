ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman who won freedom from prison in 2011 dies of COVID-19

By The Associated Press
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman who won freedom from prison a decade ago after being convicted with her sister in a 1993 armed robbery in Mississippi, then went on to become an advocate for justice, has died of COVID-19. Jamie Scott died Nov. 9 after contracting the illness caused by the coronavirus,...

www.miamiherald.com

Comments / 2

