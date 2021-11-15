Woman who won freedom from prison in 2011 dies of COVID-19

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office held a memorial service Tuesday morning for nine of their employees who died from COVID-19. BSO said they were, “Dedicated, trusted and valued employees of the Broward Sheriff’s Office. They leave behind family, friends and loved ones, as well as a BSO community that is mourning their deaths and honoring their legacies.” The service, held at The Faith Center in Sunrise, honored the memories of: Shannon Bennett, Deputy Nikima Thompson, Communications Operator III Wiley Huff, Equal Employment Opportunity Manager Aldemar Rengifo Jr., Lieutenant Pamela Ford, Community Programs Supervision Specialist Stephen Adams, Detention Aide Shane Owens, Sergeant Edwin Sanchez, Court Bailiff Tasha Blackwood, Confinement Status Specialist II Masks were required for entry into The Faith Center and during the memorial. The COVID-19 pandemic has taken the lives of more than 700,000 Americans.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO