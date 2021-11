Every defense wants an elite pass-rusher to help set the tone. But what happens when a team has two of them?. That’s a problem Michigan opponents face this year, as Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo continue to try and one-up the other in the Big Ten sack race. Ojabo entered Saturday’s game against Penn State with a conference-leading 8.0 sacks, with Hutchinson hot on his tail with 7.0. But Hutchinson caught up Saturday with a career day as Michigan made dropping back to pass a risky proposition in a 21-17 victory over No. 23 Penn State.

