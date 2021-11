In a region with as breathtaking warm weather vistas as New England, it is a curious situation to have National Take a Hike Day on Nov. 17. But in some ways, it is a hint to not count out some of the best months of outdoor activity in the Northeast. While the peaks and trails of Massachusetts clog up with enthusiastic adventurers from May through foliage season, nature does not go away when winter arrives. In fact, the cold weather brings some of the region’s best views with a fraction of the crowds.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO