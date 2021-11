Syracuse, N.Y. -- Anybody 18 or older who has had a Covid-19 vaccine should get a booster if they feel at risk, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said today. McMahon said that falls in line with state guidance. Anyone who had their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna at least six months ago, or had the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, is now eligible for a booster shot, McMahon said.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO