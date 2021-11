The Dark Phoenix has officially made her way to Fortnite. On Thursday, the popular Epic Games battle royale revealed a cinematic for its newest Marvel cosmetic skin, which is modeled after the X-Men fan favorite Jean Grey. This comes after leaks indicated that a "Phoenix Force Set" could be arriving in the game. The costume is modeled after Jean's Dark Phoenix costume — one of several she has sported over the years — and includes a back bling modeled after her Phoenix Force, and a loading screen. These three items are bundled together for 1,500 V-Bucks, and there is also a "Rising Phoenix" emote that costs 300 V-Bucks.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO