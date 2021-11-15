At least 6 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Aurora, Colorado

Timothy Abero/EyeEm via Getty Images

At least six teenagers went to the hospital following a shooting near a high school in Aurora, Colorado.

Authorities said the suspect is still at large and police are looking for multiple possible suspects.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson confirmed that all six are Aurora Central High School students.

In a Monday afternoon tweet , the Aurora Police Department said the suspect is still at large, but declined to give a description.

Five people between the ages of 14 and 17 were transported to the hospital, authorities said , and a sixth victim who is 18 years old took themselves to the hospital for minor injuries.

The shooting, which authorities tweeted about at 12:59 p.m. local time, occurred at Nome Park in Aurora, across the street from Aurora Central High School. Police said the school was "on a secure perimeter," following the shooting.

During a press conference on Monday afternoon, Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson confirmed that all six victims are Central High School students and said one victim is in emergency surgery.

Wilson also told reporters that officers are looking for multiple suspects and brought in the department's Gang Intervention Unit to investigate.