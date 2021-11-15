Makeup and Beauty Blog Monday Poll, Vol. 703

It’s that time of year again… holiday sets, kits, and palettes, oh my! The very first hints of holiday begin in late August and tend to launch furiously from late September to mid-October. Like we saw last year, holiday offerings for 2021 seem more centered around sets, kits, and the like of existing, permanent products with less new-for-the-holiday products–this makes it a great way to give to those who are more casual beauty fans or someone just getting into beauty. It’s also an excellent way to stock up or try some bestselling products from a brand you really like, especially if you’re into skincare/haircare.

MAKEUP ・ 14 DAYS AGO