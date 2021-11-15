ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Makeup

Makeup and Beauty Blog Monday Poll, Vol. 703

By Karen
makeupandbeautyblog.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExcellent question! It isn’t, contrary to its name, an actual poll, like with little clicky buttons. It’s just a list of more or less random questions I’ve been posting on this blog every Monday morning for the past quadrillion years (since 2007). 1. Pop-Tarts or Eggo Waffles?. I’m an...

makeupandbeautyblog.com

Comments / 0

thekirkwoodcall.com

Hair and makeup ideas

Always test out the makeup look and hairstyle you want to wear to homecoming so you have time to try something new if you don’t like it. Remember that you will be moving around a lot so you will want to do a look that will stay secure. Bobby pins and setting spray are always Helpful. For guys, hair gel can be used to keep hair locked in throughout the night. A fresh shave can also help you with looking your best for photos.
HAIR CARE
temptalia.com

Best of Holiday 2021 Makeup Collections

It’s that time of year again… holiday sets, kits, and palettes, oh my! The very first hints of holiday begin in late August and tend to launch furiously from late September to mid-October. Like we saw last year, holiday offerings for 2021 seem more centered around sets, kits, and the like of existing, permanent products with less new-for-the-holiday products–this makes it a great way to give to those who are more casual beauty fans or someone just getting into beauty. It’s also an excellent way to stock up or try some bestselling products from a brand you really like, especially if you’re into skincare/haircare.
MAKEUP
musingsofamuse.com

Here’s My Makeup and Beauty Holiday Gift Set Picks

There are a lot of awesome deals this year, as always, on makeup and beauty Holiday 2021 Gift Sets. Holiday Gift Sets have evolved so much in the beauty world haven’t they? Personally, I think they’ve become a heck of a lot generous with what you get and the prices are damn sweet too!
MAKEUP
cityline.tv

These Are The Makeup Trends Dominating Winter 2021

Look out for these must-do's this winter. As we slowly, but surely, start bringing makeup back into our lives, some days more than others, we’re looking to the runways, celebs, and some of our favourite makeup pros to guide us. There are so many fun make-up trends for this season!
MAKEUP
Indy100

10 best beauty advent calendars of 2021 to buy makeup lovers this Christmas

For the people who love it, getting new makeup is always a blast. You get to flex your creative skills and look more beautiful at once–what’s not to love? However, the beauty industry is rarely a cheap one. Even budget brands can cost a pretty penny! That’s one thing that makes beauty advent calendars so appealing: They’re festive, economical, encourage you to try new things, and they make the perfect gift for anyone in your life who loves a full face of makeup. We perused the 2021 calendar offerings looking for the best options out there that will keep you...
MAKEUP
WOOD

Simplify your makeup routine

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)- Imagine, how much easier would it be if you had one foundation for all your shades? No more guessing, no more makeup drawers packed with countless colors, but a foundation that automatically matched your unique color each and every time. Culler Beauty Self-Adjusting Foundation is revolutionizing the way people think about their makeup routine. Here with us is lifestyle consultant, Melinda McKinsey to tell us about this amazing new technology.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
thezoereport.com

Beauty Editors Reveal Their 10 Tried-And-True Scents For Winter

Frigid, snowy days present the perfect opportunity to sip on peppermint hot chocolate and munch on gingerbread cookies while watching Love Actually (for perhaps the hundredth time, but who's counting?). There’s no denying the giddy feeling you get at the beginning of the season when your space has an aroma of these classic wintertime scents — but, they can also get old, fast. That said if you don’t necessarily want to smell exactly like your kitchen during the holidays, think about snagging a new alternative winter fragrance that will still impart some seasonal feels.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Crime Drama Makeup Collections

The NYX Professional Makeup Money Heist Collection is being launched as part of the brand's continued partnership with Netflix to offer avid fans of the crime drama with a way to create an array of different makeup looks. The collection includes a wide range of products such as the El...
MAKEUP
KRON4

Best goth eye makeup

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you have a true passion for gothic industrial music or you just like to look a little mysterious sometimes, goth eye makeup can be a great way to express yourself. It looks awesome no matter the color or shape of your eyes or the color of your skin. Anyone can enjoy being as goth as they feel. It’s one of those subcultures that accepts you just as you are, and the best goth eye makeup is the Melt Cosmetics She’s In Parties Eye-Shadow Palette.
MAKEUP
Elle

TikTok Beauty University: Get Schooled On Who You Need To Follow In The Hair, Makeup, and Skincare Space

Amid the pandemic, millions turned to TikTok—the short-form content app originally called Musical.ly—for solace. For months, lip-syncing and eight counts of elbow jabs and windmills took the place of doomscrolling. And for those not rhythmically inclined, there was a neck of the TikTok woods for everyone to discover— from true crime to tech and, of course, one of the fastest-growing areas on the platform, beauty.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
bestproducts.com

Merit Beauty's 5-Minute Morning Set Will Streamline Your Makeup Routine

Some products show up everywhere — subway ads, Instagram, celeb endorsements. With this series, we're testing such products to conclude one thing: Does it live up to the hype?. What’s everyone talking about?. Minimalist beauty brand Merit and its Five Minute Morning set of multitasking essentials that aims to be...
MAKEUP
Page Six

R.E.M. Beauty is here: How to shop Ariana Grande’s new makeup line

Ariana Grande’s dreamy makeup brand is finally here. On Friday, the pop star, 28, launched the first products from her R.E.M. Beauty line, which included tons of products for the face — all named with some reference to the “Thank U, Next” singer’s songs and lyrics, nicknames or inside jokes.
MAKEUP
theprofessorisin.com

Makeup Monday Returns: Pandemic Lips

There is probably not one day that has gone by in the pandemic where I didn’t think about wanting to write a new Makeup Monday blog post. Fact is, makeup is one of my main pandemic coping mechanisms. It’s irrational, since there is literally nowhere to wear the makeup anymore. But what can I say? I love it, and it gives me joy.
MAKEUP
Byrdie

6 Beauty Lessons I Learned From Top K-Beauty Makeup Artist Pony Park

If you're not already following makeup artist Pony Park, we highly recommend doing so immediately. The South Korean influencer boasts a following of over 13 million across Instagram and YouTube, where she regularly shares makeup tutorials that rack up hundreds of thousands of views (her mega-viral Taylor Swift transformation video from 2016 has over 23 million views alone).
MAKEUP
Allure

Molly Burke's 10-Minute Makeup Routine Is All About Fun, Not Perfection

"The fun part about being blind and doing your makeup is you don't need a mirror, so that makes life easier," jokes Molly Burke. With a wicked sense of humor, it's no wonder the Canadian YouTuber is so beloved by the Internet. She's built a reputation for being candid about her blindness in a lighthearted-yet-empowering way. And for Allure's latest installment of 10-Minute Face, Burke walks us through her makeup routine while dishing out all her "blind-girl beauty hacks."
MAKEUP
musingsofamuse.com

40% or More On Estee Lauder Last Chance Items

Enjoy 40% Off Estee Lauder Last Chance items! Blushes, palettes, skincare, and more. Isabella is just an average everyday geeky girl who doesn’t blend her eyeshadow correctly, wears too much blush, and hopes she never finds her holy grail products because she likes the thrill of the chase so much. Her mission is to bring you super honest reviews on makeup, skincare, fragrance and all things beauty. She’s in no way an expert on the topic and she sure as hell isn’t a super model. But she’s passionate about makeup and is seeking like-minded individuals that like pina coladas, getting caught in the rain, and ones that enjoy spending hundreds of dollars at Sephora without feeling buyer’s remorse. If you’re that person feel free to reach out and leave a comment or follow me on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Bloglovin‘.
MAKEUP
fashionista.com

Fashionista Beauty Helpline: How Do I Find a Hairstylist and Makeup Artist for My Wedding?

Beauty editors and writers are used to getting late-night (or early-morning or literally 24-hours-a-day) texts with zero context and burning questions. No, we don't mean of the "U up?" variety. These inquiries are about skin freak-outs, product recommendations and makeup mishaps... and we've seen 'em all. With that in mind, we welcome you to our series, "Fashionista Beauty Helpline," where we address the beauty questions we get asked most frequently — and run them by experts who really know their stuff.
SKIN CARE

