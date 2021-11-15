ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another day of warm temps before cold front, rain

By News 12 Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dry and cool weather will continue Thursday before a cold front pushes through to close out the workweek. Thursday will be warm with temps around 60 degrees. There is a chance of some late-day or evening showers. Friday will be cold again, with highs in the...

