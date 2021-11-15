Another day of warm temps before cold front, rain

CHICAGO (CBS) — The low for Tuesday night is 35 with fair skies.
Southwest winds Wednesday will be strongest from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. with gusts to 40 mph at that time. This could create issues with high profile vehicles and possibly cause airport runway adjustments. The southwest flow will carry temperatures into the 50s.
A cold front will bring rain with it Wednesday night. The best time frame for rain would be midnight to daybreak Thanksgiving morning, and the best area to receive rain would be along I-55 and places south.
We begin the holiday with 40 degrees. Then as the front passes, chilly northwest winds take over and temperatures fall through the 30s for the rest of the day. Northwest winds may gust to 25 mph.
