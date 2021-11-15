ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas doctor suspended for ‘spreading dangerous misinformation’ on COVID-19

By Russell Falcon, Nexstar Media Wire
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h5CRk_0cxbEqjZ00

HOUSTON ( KXAN ) — Houston Methodist Hospital in Texas has suspended privileges for an ear, nose and throat doctor after she tweeted several opinions on COVID-19 vaccines, including advising patients from getting it.

A hospital representative confirmed the suspension of Dr. Mary Talley Bowden to The Washington Post . Houston Methodist said Bowden was “spreading dangerous misinformation which is not based in science.”

The hospital said she only recently joined staff and was vaccinated against COVID-19.

Bowden tweeted earlier this month that she was “shifting focus to treating the unvaccinated” due to the “current climate and writing on the wall.” She also promoted experimental treatments over the FDA-approved coronavirus vaccines.

Fox News Channel viewers more likely to believe COVID falsehoods, study finds

In a Twitter thread , Houston Methodist elaborated, saying in part: “These opinions, which are harmful to the community, do not reflect reliable medical evidence or the values of Houston Methodist, where we have treated more than 25,000 COVID-19 inpatients, and where all our employees and physicians are vaccinated to protect our patients.”

Houston Methodist said it “does not and will never” deny care to a patient based on their vaccination status.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bszsU_0cxbEqjZ00
(Screen capture of Houston Methodist Hospital tweet via Twitter)

Bowden also promoted the usage of the anti-parasitic drug ivermectin — even though it’s not FDA-approved for COVID-19 treatment and is overwhelmingly shown to have next-to-zero efficacy.

Bowden previously made headlines after the wife of one of her patients sued Texas Huguley Hospital in Fort Worth to allow Bowden to give her husband, who had been hospitalized for over a month, ivermectin treatment. During court testimony , Bowden claimed she had treated over 2,000 COVID-19 patients successfully with the drug, the Fort Worth-Star Telegram reports.

While the request was initially granted, Texas Huguley filed an appeal. The decision of whether or not Bowden will be allowed to treat patient Jason Jones is now on hold pending arguments and review.

Pfizer CEO calls people who spread vaccine misinformation ‘criminals’

Bowden’s attorney, Steven Mitby, told The Washington Post his client is “not anti-vaccine,” but that she “believes that people should have a choice and believes that all people, regardless of vaccine status, should have access to the same high-quality health care.”

Bowden is the owner of a private practice in downtown Houston, which offers salt cave inhalation (where a person sits inside an enclosure and breathes in pink Himalayan salt) and infrared sauna — something that’s typically a spa treatment — as COVID-19 remedies.

On Monday, Bowden was interviewed by Houston-based conservative radio host Michael Berry in an episode called “Canceled For COVID.”

KXAN reached out to Bowden’s attorney for comment and did not hear back by publication time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KSN News

Guadalupe Clinic to offer eye exams

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Guadalupe Clinic, located at 940 S St. Francis in Wichita, is now offering eye exams. JV Johnston, the executive director at Guadalupe Clinic, thanked many companies and individuals for making the vision clinic a reality, but he said it would not have started without Kat Ho, a volunteer and pre-med biology […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Houston, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
KSN News

KDHE approves COVID-19 booster shots for all Kansas adults

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansans who were waiting to get their COVID-19 booster shot are now cleared to get one. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment announced Wednesday that all fully vaccinated adult Kansans can get a booster shot. You can get the booster if it has been at least six months since your […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
671K+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy