ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Jeff Bezos Says He Spends More on Climate Than Space Travel and Recounts the Time He Played an Alien

By Annie Palmer, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Bezos said he's spending more money on his $10 billion climate fund than Blue Origin, the space company he founded. While more of his fortune is going to climate issues, the Amazon founder still remains fascinated by space. Bezos recounted the time he made a cameo in the...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Indy100

Jeff Bezos thinks that in the future humans will be born in space and Earth will become a holiday home

Humans in the future could be born in space, with Earth being used as a holiday home, according to billionaire Jeff Bezos. The Amazon and Blue Origin founder who himself recently flew on a Blue Origin rocket to the edge of space believes we will live in space colonies while taking the odd holiday getaway back down to Earth in “the way you visit Yellowstone National Park”.
ECONOMY
TMZ.com

Jeff Bezos Says Humans Will Inhabit Space, Earth Will Be Vacation Destination

Jeff Bezos is a super-smart guy, so you just can't dismiss what he says out of hand, but this one is mind-bending. Bezos thinks planet earth is going to be more like Disneyland in the future rather than home base. In other words, he doesn't think people are going to be inhabiting the planet full time ... rather it will become more like a vacation destination.
ECONOMY
CNN

Rivian is fueled by a powerful force: Jeff Bezos' desire to spite Elon Musk

New York (CNN Business) — Rivian, the electric truck maker that's rocketed overnight from relative obscurity to $100 billion Wall Street darling, owes much of its breakout success to one very powerful fanboy: Jeff Bezos. And, less directly, to that fanboy's archnemesis Elon Musk. When the Amazon founder this summer...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Bezos
Deadline

Jeff Bezos Makes ‘Out There’ Prediction About Humanity’s Future

Billionaire Jeff Bezos doesn’t see us lasting much longer on earth. Speaking at the Ignatius Forum in Washington, DC this week, Bezos provided his vision for where humanity is headed. He claimed earth might one day become a vacation destination, just like our national parks. All manufacturing would be in outer space, with workers permitted occasional visits to the surface. Yes, humans will be born in space and then visit, “The way you visit Yellowstone National Park.” Bezos dreams of floating space cities that contain rivers, forests and wildlife, he said during his panel discussion, the Independent reported. “Over centuries, many people will be born in space, it will be their first home,” said the Amazon entrepreneur. “They will be born on these colonies, live on these colonies, then they’ll visit Earth the way you would visit, you know, Yellowstone National Park.” He added that the floating cities of the future are more likely than colonizing distant planets, a subtle dig at Elon Musk’s predictions of Mars. Bezos didn’t indicate whether Amazon would deliver to the floating cities.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Elon Musk posts gloating message to Jeff Bezos as SpaceX beats Blue Origin in Nasa Moon case

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin space company has lost a lawsuit against Nasa over a multi-billion dollar contract awarded to SpaceX, prompting Elon Musk to celebrate by posting a meme aimed at his billionaire rival.The US Federal Court of Claims ruled that the bidding process for the $2.9 billion contract, which was awarded in April, was fair.The ruling allows SpaceX to continue developing its Starship rocket for the Artemis mission, which aims to return humans to the Moon by 2024. In a statement shortly after the decision was announced, Nasa said it would resume working with SpaceX “as soon as possible”.Blue...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Renewable Energy#Blue Origin#Sci Film#The Ignatius Forum#Harvard Business Review#The Bezos Earth Fund#The Earth Fund#The Washington Post#Cnbc
Register Citizen

Tom Hanks was invited to travel into space with Jeff Bezos, but turned it down because the ticket was too expensive.

In mid-October of this year, the popular actor William Shatner, known for playing Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek series, became the longest-lived person to have traveled to space at the age of 90. The rocket with which this trip was fulfilled was a Blue Origin, company of billionaire Jeff Bezos, who would cover the expenses of the trip.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Business Travel
NewsBreak
Amazon
fox35orlando.com

Tom Hanks says he turned down Jeff Bezos' offer to go to space

LOS ANGELES - Tom Hanks was apparently offered a ride to space by Jeff Bezos on his Blue Origin rocket, and he turned it down. The actor appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" this week and was asked by the host if it was true that Bezos had asked Hanks to go to space before fellow actor William Shatner’s history-making trip.
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Tom Hanks Refused to Pay Jeff Bezos $28M for Blue Origin Space Flight

According to Tom Hanks, Jeff Bezos offered to take the Apollo 13 star into space with him, but the price he was asking felt too steep for the two-time Oscar winner. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel's talk show to promote his new Apple TV+ movie Finch, in which he plays an astronaut, Hanks revealed that the former Amazon boss gave him the opportunity to head into space before William Shatner, but slapped on a price tag of $28 million, which Hanks did not believe was worth it, although he did go on to say he would consider heading out to the stars for real if a reasonable opportunity came up.
CELEBRITIES
WashingtonExaminer

The future of space travel according to Branson, Musk, and Bezos

As billionaires Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson, and Elon Musk use their private space exploration companies to shoot for the stars, they have been dogged by persistent, progressive criticism that this is all a highly combustible vanity project. “Billionaire Space Race: Shameless Vanity Projects in a World of Want” read one representative headline on the website Socialist Alternative.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy