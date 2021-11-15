ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Michael Bublé returns to TV with new holiday special, 'Christmas in the City'

983thecoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas from six years ago: Michael Bublé is coming back to NBC for a new holiday special. Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City will air December 6...

www.983thecoast.com

Comments / 1

Related
101.9 KELO-FM

Kelly Clarkson hosting star-studded Christmas TV special on December 1

Kelly Clarkson‘s got a new Christmas album called …When Christmas Comes Around, so of course, she’s going to promote it with a Christmas TV special. Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around will premiere December 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. It’ll feature guest stars like Ariana Grande and country star Brett Eldredge — both of whom are on her album — plus Jay Leno, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Poehler, Leslie Odom Jr. and even Santa.
CELEBRITIES
tvinsider.com

Kelly Clarkson Holiday Special ‘When Christmas Comes Around’ Airing on NBC

Kelly Clarkson is bringing seasonal cheer this December with her holiday spectacular, Kelly Clarkson Presents: When Christmas Comes Around, which will air Wednesday, December 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. The special coincides with the release of Clarkson’s new holiday album and will feature new original songs as well...
CELEBRITIES
kslnewsradio.com

Holiday specials on TV in 2021: how to watch your favorites this year

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Supply-chain woes are this year’s Grinch, threatening to steal gifts and good cheer. But holiday specials on TV can’t be stolen, only missed. So make a date with the Food Network’s first movie and the rebranded GAC Family channel’s Christmas debut. Or how about old favorites...
NFL
abc17news.com

Michael Bublé, Charlie Brown among TV’s holiday headliners

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There’s no supply-chain shortage when it comes to holiday movies and TV specials. That includes the movie “Candy Coated Christmas,” featuring Ree Drummond of Food Network’s “The Pioneer Woman” series. The movie will debut on discovery+. Old favorites such as 1965′s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” may require a bit of strategy to watch. The Peanuts special will air Dec. 19 on PBS and be available for free on Apple TV+ during a three-day window, Dec. 11-13. Another classic, the movie “It’s a Wonderful Life,” will air Dec. 4 and 24 on NBC. On the musical side, Michael Bublé and Kelly Clarkson are hosting holiday specials.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bublé
newsradioklbj.com

Mariah Carey to bring a new Christmas special to Apple TV+ “Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues”

Mariah Carey has announced a second holiday special for AppleTV+ titled Mariah’s Christmas: The Magic Continues, which will arrive this December. Mariah’s Christmas comes on the heels of the singer’s previous 2020 special for Apple, Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special, which featured guest stars Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, and Snoop Dogg.
CELEBRITIES
KFOX 14

Holiday TV brings new movies, specials and Charlie Brown

LOS ANGELES (AP) — There's no supply-chain shortage when it comes to holiday movies and TV specials. That includes the movie "Candy Coated Christmas," featuring Ree Drummond of Food Network's "The Pioneer Woman" series. The movie will debut on discovery+. Old favorites such as 1965's "A Charlie Brown Christmas" may...
MOVIES
kjrh.com

When You Can Watch ‘Rudolph,’ ‘Frosty’ And Other Classic Christmas Cartoons This Holiday Season

Along with twinkling lights and time spent with family, one of the best parts of the holiday season is rewatching all the classic Christmas movies and television specials. CBS will be airing several must-sees this season, including cartoon favorites for families to enjoy together. The animated fun begins before Thanksgiving this year, with “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” lighting the way on Nov. 22.
MOVIES
1051thebounce.com

Mariah Carey Announces New Christmas Song

Mariah Carey is getting us ready for Christmas with a brand new song from her featuring Kirk Franklin and Khalid!. The song drops at midnight tonight and fans can hear a snippet of the song on TikTok. I’ve heard other Mariah Carey Christmas songs but of course, there’s only one...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas In The City#Christmas Special#Abc Audio#Nbc#Studio 8h
talentrecap.com

Jordin Sparks Stars in New Hallmark Movie ‘A Christmas Treasure’

American Idol winner Jordin Sparks is getting us in the Christmas spirit by starring in a new Hallmark movie premiering this weekend. The flick is called A Christmas Treasure, and Sparks executive produced the project in addition to starring as the main character. Jordin Sparks Stars in Hallmark Movie ‘A...
MOVIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Bob Newhart Reacts To Death of ‘Newhart’ Star Peter Scolari

Longtime actor Peter Scolari passed away this morning, Friday, October 22. The sixty-six-year-old actor had been battling cancer over the last two years. During his successful career, Peter Scolari found fame over the last few decades in a variety of roles. And, one of his most remembered roles was also the source of multiple Emmy nominations as well a longtime friendship.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
Popculture

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon's Kids Appear in Her 'Fall in Love at Christmas' Video

The magic of Mariah Carey continues this holiday season. The "All I Want For Christmas Is You" icon has released another festive tune. She debuted the single and accompanying music video for "Fall In Love At Christmas," featuring DJ Khalid and gospel great Kirk Franklin. In the video, Carey's twins, 10-year-olds Moroccan and Monroe whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Cannon, make an appearance.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy