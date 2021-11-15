ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Gelner announces he is running for Missouri Senate

By Christina Randall
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Brian Gelner an executive at Springfield beer distribution company announced on Monday he is running for Missouri Senate.

Gelner will seek to represent the 20th District, which encompasses parts of Greene and Christian counties and is currently held by Sen. Eric Burlison. Burlison is currently running for Congress.

“Jefferson City has too many career politicians only concerned with their own self-interests,” said Gelner in a Facebook post. “We need more citizen legislators who will fight for conservative common-sense principles in the State Senate.”

Gelner will face Rep. Curtis Trent for the Republican nomination.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

